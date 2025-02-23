ADVERTISEMENT

Liberal Leadership

‘I do have a seat in the House of Commons’: Gould won’t commit to early election if she wins Liberal leadership

By Spencer Van Dyk

Published

Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Karina Gould, candidate for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada, answers questions from reporters before a meeting of the Liberal caucus in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.