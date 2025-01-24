ADVERTISEMENT

Liberal Leadership

Here are the prominent Liberals who have endorsed front-runners Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland

By Christl Dabu

Published

Former central banker Mark Carney and former finance minister Chrystia Freeland are the front-runners in the race to be the next Liberal leader. (The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.