Does Canada’s next prime minister need to be an MP?

By Daniel Otis

Published

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Mark Carney speaks to the media in Calgary, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh


















