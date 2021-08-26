Last Canadian military flight takes off from Kabul, ending mission
With last Canadian military flight expected to leave Kabul on Thursday, Afghans plead for help
'Can you let them die like this?': Families in Canada fear for Sikhs, Hindus trapped in Afghanistan
'Everything looks calm': Family rescued from Afghanistan reflects on new life in Canada
Federal minister Monsef says her mention of Taliban as 'our brothers' is a 'cultural reference'
2 U.S. lawmakers' Kabul trip prompts Biden administration fury
Baby born on Afghanistan evacuation flight named Reach after the aircraft call sign
Afghan all-girl robotics team members, journalists land in Mexico