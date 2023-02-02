Justice minister says he'll 'look at' federal policy restricting gay men from donating sperm
Justice Minister David Lametti says he will "look at" a federal policy that restricts gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, after CTV News exclusively reported on Wednesday that a gay man is taking the federal government to court over it.
"I've [been] made aware of the issue this morning when I read the papers, and certainly, we live in a charter society," Lametti told reporters on Parliament Hill on Thursday. "This is certainly something that we will look at."
Toronto man Aziz M. is challenging the constitutionality of the policy on the basis that it violates the right to equality in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Out of concern for his privacy, CTV News has agreed not to use his full name.
Before coming out as gay he was able to donate to a sperm bank and helped a lesbian couple start their family. But now, because of a Health Canada directive he alleges is discriminatory, he's no longer able to help other families do the same, despite a donor shortage in this country.
Read more about this case and the current sperm donation rules in this CTV News exclusive
Under the "Safety of Sperm and Ova Regulation," sperm banks operating in Canada must deem any prospective sperm donors who have had sex with another man in the preceding three months as "unsuitable," despite all donations being subject to screening, testing and a six-month quarantine before they can be used.
While the directive does not mention transgender or non-binary donors, the policy also applies to individuals who may not identify as male but would be categorized as men under the directive.
It's a blanket policy that the man bringing the legal challenge says makes him feel like a "second-class citizen."
The lawsuit was filed in January with the Superior Court of Ontario and Lametti, as the Attorney General of Canada, is the respondent.
Gregory Ko, who is co-council on the case and a partner at law firm Kastner Lam LLP, said that the Attorney General has assigned a lawyer in their Toronto office to respond to the litigation.
In a statement provided to CTV News on Wednesday, Health Canada said that it is committed to non-discriminatory policies, and that the current sperm donor screening criteria was informed by the available scientific and epidemiological data, as well as national standards.
Given the recent changes to the screening criteria for blood donors, Tammy Jarbeau, senior media relations adviser for Health Canada, told CTV News that the federal health agency "will explore whether similar updates may be appropriate" in the context of sperm donation.
Would you pay $300 a year for quick access to a nurse? Dealing with demand, Ontario doctors get creative
Paid subscriptions to on-demand care are among the many strategies primary health-care providers in Ontario are adopting in order to meet increased demand for access to doctors in the past year, while also managing staffing shortages.
Liberals table bill delaying assisted dying expansion to March 2024
The federal government is seeking to delay the extension of assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole condition is a mental disorder until March 17, 2024. Justice Minister David Lametti introduced a bill seeking the extension in the House of Commons on Thursday.
Why Delissio pizzas and other Nestle products will disappear from Canadian stores
Nestle Canada says it is winding down its frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months. The four brands that will no longer be sold in the freezer aisle at Canadian grocery stores are Delissio, Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine and Life Cuisine.
Six more weeks of winter? Here are the predictions of groundhogs across North America
Will we see six more weeks of winter, or an early spring? Here’s what some of the groundhogs (and one human) have predicted so far, from coast-to-coast.
Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses.
Former Wagner commander says he is sorry for fighting in Ukraine
A former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway told Reuters he wanted to apologize for fighting in Ukraine and was speaking out to bring the perpetrators of crimes to justice.
As sexual assault rates rise, provinces face shortages of specially trained nurses
An assistant nursing professor at the University of New Brunswick says there is a crisis-level shortage of sexual assault nurse examiners in the country.
Lametti says Tories exploiting tragedies 'to score political points' on bail reform
Canada's justice minister accused Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives Thursday of using tragedies such as the killing of a young Ontario Provincial Police officer 'to try to score political points.'
