Israeli envoy joins calls for Canada to clarify its stance on ICJ genocide case
Israel's envoy to Canada is joining calls for the federal Liberals to clearly state Ottawa's position as the International Court of Justice considers an allegation of genocide against Israel.
Iddo Moed says Canada should "leave no room for misinterpretation" on its stance, noting that many of Canada's allies and peers have stated a clear position on the case.
The highest court of the United Nations held two days of public hearings last week as South Africa argued that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Israel says it is defending itself against Hamas after its brutal October attack, but South Africa says there is no justification for the scale of Israel's response.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not said whether Canada agrees with the allegation, or even if Ottawa would recognize the court's ruling if it does find Israel to be guilty of genocide.
Trudeau insisted on Wednesday that his position was clear last week when he said Canada's support for the institution doesn't mean it supports the case, but many organizations said the comments were confusing.
University of the Fraser Valley criminology professor Mark Kersten has said the government is using "waffling language" to avoid taking a stance on a case that could further divide the Liberal caucus and the Canadian electorate.
South Africa says more than 50 countries support its case, including all 22 members of the Arab League, while most Western countries that traditionally support Israel have either stayed neutral or rejected the case outright.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
Children's pain and fever medicine recalled due to acetaminophen overdose risk
Drugmaker Teva Canada Ltd. is recalling one lot of its Pediatrix Acetaminophen Oral Solution after product testing found the children's liquid pain medicine contains too much acetaminophen, posing an overdose risk.
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
Trump sex accuser faces cross-examination in a New York courtroom
With former U.S. President Donald Trump no longer in the courtroom Thursday, a columnist who accused him of sexually attacking her concluded her testimony with an emphatic denial that she had benefited from the publicity that followed the allegations.
Have you or your child dealt with strep recently? We want to hear from you.
At least six children have died in Ontario amid an alarming surge of strep A infections across Canada, setting off alarm bells for health experts and parents. CTVNews.ca is looking to hear from parents whose children have recently dealt with a bad bout of strep.
LIVE Justice Department report finds 'cascading failures' and 'no urgency' during Uvalde, Texas, shooting
Police officials who responded to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, 'demonstrated no urgency' in setting up a command post and failed to treat the killings as an active shooter situation, according to a U.S. Justice Department report released Thursday.
Arnold Schwarzenegger held at Munich airport after failing to declare expensive watch
Arnold Schwarzenegger will face criminal tax proceedings after failing to declare an item upon arrival to Germany, a Munich Customs press officer told CNN Wednesday.
Pandemic aid 'had to end' Trudeau says as CEBA deadline hits
Despite consistent small business pressure, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is defending the decision to maintain the Jan. 18 Canada Emergency Bank Account (CEBA) repayment deadline.
Dominican authorities arrest U.S. rapper on domestic violence charges
Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested U.S. rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday on charges of domestic violence. The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is being held at a jail in the capital of Santo Domingo, where he was arrested Wednesday, officials said.
Ontario man, children kidnapped and robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
Canadian brings global fight for laws against clergy abuse to Holy See university
A Canadian advocate is delivering a lecture today on a proposed zero-tolerance law for clergy abuse at a 473-year-old Jesuit university in Rome that has taught some of the highest figures in the Roman Catholic Church.
Online gambling sites being used by money launderers: financial intelligence agency
Canada's financial intelligence agency warns that illicit cash is being laundered through online gambling sites that provide a variety of ways to disguise shady funds.
-
Tens of thousands of Ukrainians expected to come to Canada in the next few months
Settlement agencies are preparing for a surge of Ukrainians arriving in Canada before emergency visas for those fleeing the Russian invasion expire at the end of March.
Percentage of Canadians working mostly from home shrunk to 20 per cent: Latest StatCan update
The percentage of Canadians working most of their hours from home has shrunk over time, dropping to roughly 20 per cent in November 2023, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.
In Davos, Israel's president calls ties with Saudi Arabia key to ending war in Gaza
Normalizing ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia would be a key element of ending the war with Hamas and a game-changer for the entire Middle East, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Thursday at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in the Swiss town of Davos.
-
European lawmakers on Thursday adopted a resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire in Israel's war against Hamas, on the condition that the Palestinian militant group in Gaza be dismantled and that all hostages it holds be released.
-
Health announcements about King Charles and Kate mark a departure for tight-lipped royals
The double health announcements from Britain's royal family -- on Kate, the Princess of Wales' abdominal surgery and King Charles III's prostate treatment -- have put a spotlight on the private lives of the U.K.'s senior royals.
Nevada high court says it won't reconsider 'Dances With Wolves' actor Nathan Chasing Horse's case
The Nevada Supreme Court won't reconsider former 'Dances With Wolves' actor Nathan Chasing Horse's request to dismiss a sprawling indictment that accuses him of leading a cult, taking underage wives and sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls.
-
'Breaking point': Legault asks Trudeau to slow influx of asylum seekers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to slow the influx of asylum seekers entering his province, which he said is nearing a 'breaking point.'
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads to Nunavut for signing on transfer of powers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Nunavut today to participate in a signing ceremony about transferring responsibilities for public lands and resources to the territory from the federal government.
Why are Canadians seeing so many salmonella recalls? Experts explain.
There are several Canadian food products being pulled from shelves due to possible salmonella contamination. Experts explain what the bacteria is and how it spreads.
-
Record number of invasive strep A infections in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario
Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15. At least six children have died in Ontario.
-
NY midwife who gave kids homeopathic pellets instead of vaccines fined US$300K for falsifying records
A New York midwife who gave nearly 1,500 children homeopathic pellets instead of required vaccinations has been fined US$300,000, the state's health department announced this week.
Canadian-built underwater observatory transmitting data from around Antarctica
A cache of scientific equipment that could fit in the back of an SUV has been lowered into the Southern Ocean, north of the Antarctic Peninsula, and is already streaming open-source data for anyone wanting to monitor the ocean's health.
-
Google unveils a new way to search
Mobile users accessing Google on some Android phones will soon be able to circle or highlight items that appear on their smartphone screens to populate more information, and ask complicated or nuanced questions about an image or text.
-
Are fingerprints unique? Not really, AI-based study finds
Published this week in the journal Science Advances, the paper seemingly upends a long-accepted truth about fingerprints: They are not, Guo and his colleagues argue, all unique.
Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day to sing during Super Bowl pregame
Country music star Reba McEntire will grace next month's Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem while Post Malone will perform "America the Beautiful."
-
'Freaky Tales,' Kristen Stewart and Christopher Nolan help kick off Sundance Film Festival
Thousands of cinema lovers, Hollywood celebrities, industry executives and filmmakers from around the world have arrived in a very snowy Park City, Utah, for 10 days of movie watching.
-
Amazon MGM to start production at Pinewood Toronto Studios
Film and television production company Amazon MGM Studios has entered into an agreement with Toronto’s Pinewood Studios for exclusive use of its facilities in future productions.
Spanish court rules Facebook moderator suffered work-related trauma from reviewing graphic content
The moderator was employed between 2018 and 2020 by CCC Barcelona Digital Services, part of Telus International, which is one of Facebook owner Meta's outsourced providers.
-
Bid by meatpacker JBS to join New York Stock Exchange faces opposition over Amazon deforestation
Lawmakers in the United States and the United Kingdom are cautioning the Securities and Exchange Commission against the listing of JBS, the world's largest meatpacking company, over concerns about deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket bought in Alberta
Someone in Alberta, outside of Edmonton and Calgary, is waking up $70 million richer on Wednesday.
-
Chase the Ace jackpot in New Brunswick still up for grabs
Despite going on for 47 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick still lives on.
Police 'unable to corroborate criminal activity' in Josh Giddey investigation
The Newport Beach, California, Police Department said Wednesday that it was "unable to corroborate any criminal activity" in its investigation into an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl.
-
Former professional hockey player wants the next generation to shift the game's culture
Brock McGillis, the 40-year-old 2SLGBTQ+ advocate, plans to speak to 100 minor league hockey teams in 100 days, a journey that started in Vancouver in Nov. 2023 and will wrap up on Feb. 3 in Toronto, visiting teams in seven Canadian cities along the way.
-
Lionel Messi lit up the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now it is Akram Afif's turn to shine at Asian Cup
Lionel Messi lit up the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now it is Akram Afif's turn to shine at home. Just over a year on from Messi's triumph, and with Qatar hosting another major tournament, the country has a star of its own at the Asian Cup.
Here's why electric cars don't go as far in the cold
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
-
FCC chair asks automakers about plans to stop abusers from using car electronics to stalk partners
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
-
Canada's finance minister, Honda met on potential EV project
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.