Entertainment

    • Alice Munro's daughter says mom kept silent when stepfather sexually abused her

    Alice Munro attends a ceremony for the unveiling of her pure silver five-dollar coin on March 24, 2014. Munro's daughter says her mother kept silent about her stepfather sexually abusing her. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press) Alice Munro attends a ceremony for the unveiling of her pure silver five-dollar coin on March 24, 2014. Munro's daughter says her mother kept silent about her stepfather sexually abusing her. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    GRAPHIC WARNING: The following details may disturb some readers.

    The youngest daughter of celebrated Canadian author Alice Munro has opened up about sexual abuse by her stepfather and the deep hurt she felt when her mother chose to support her husband instead of her child.

    In a first-person essay published in The Toronto Star on Sunday, Andrea Robin Skinner described how the Nobel Prize-winning short story writer remained in her marriage to second husband Gerald Fremlin even after she learned of the abuse. 

    In the Star piece, Skinner said she opted to tell her story so Canadians could have a more nuanced picture of the Nobel Laureate, who was revered as a literary icon long before her death in May.

    "I ... wanted this story, my story, to become part of the stories people tell about my mother," she wrote. "I never wanted to see another interview, biography or event that didn’t wrestle with the reality of what had happened to me, and with the fact that my mother, confronted with the truth of what had happened, chose to stay with, and protect, my abuser."

    Skinner wrote in the Star that the abuse began in 1976 when she was nine and visiting her mother in Ontario for the summer, since she spent most of the year in British Columbia with her father. She wrote that Fremlin climbed into the bed where she was sleeping and initiated sexual contact while Munro was out of the house. 

    On the final day of her visit, she said Fremlin began asking for details about her sex life and sharing aspects of his own while driving her to the airport.

    Skinner said she initially told her father and stepbrother what had happened, but neither she nor her father informed Munro right away.

    She said Fremlin continued to expose himself to her and proposition her for sex until he lost interest when she reached her teens.

    Skinner said she experienced "private pain" for many years due to Fremlin's predatory behaviour, suffering from bulimia, insomnia and migraines, and dropping out of an international development program at the University of Toronto.

    In her 20s, Skinner wrote Munro a letter detailing Fremlin's abuse, but she said she received no sympathy from her mother.

    "I ... was overwhelmed by her sense of injury to herself," Skinner wrote in the Star. "She believed my father had made us keep the secret in order to humiliate her. She then told me about other children Fremlin had 'friendships' with, emphasizing her own sense that she, personally, had been betrayed. Did she realize she was speaking to a victim, and that I was her child? If she did, I couldn’t feel it." 

    Munro remained with Fremlin until he died in 2013. Munro said she had been "told too late" about the abuse, that she loved him too much to leave him and that she couldn't be expected to "deny her own needs," Skinner wrote in the Star.

    She reported the abuse to police in 2005, and Fremlin ultimately pleaded guilty to a charge of indecent assault. 

    She said the abuse she suffered remained an open secret in the Munro family for years and for a time led to estrangement from her entire family. 

    Skinner, now a meditation and mindfulness teacher, said she has since reconciled with her siblings, but never with her mother. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News