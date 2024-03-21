Israel arms ban still 'being refined,' as envoy says country can defend itself

A senior official in Canada's foreign service says Ottawa is still sorting out the implications of the government committing to stop future military exports to Israel.

"This is being refined as we speak," Global Affairs Canada regional head Alexandre Leveque told senators Wednesday.

Most Liberal MPs joined the NDP in backing a motion Monday calling for an end to new military permits for arms bound for Israel.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada already stopped approving permits for Israel in early January out of human-rights concerns.

Joly's office says the measure goes beyond "arms" to include weapon technology and equipment.

Leveque, the Global Affairs Canada assistant deputy minister whose regions include the Middle East, told the Senate foreign affairs committee he wasn't fully sure how the motion would affect military exports.

That includes the potential impact on dual-use exports -- goods that Canada regulates because they can serve both civilian and military purposes -- as well as whether Israel must meet any conditions in order for arms sales to resume.

"There are things that are being refined," Leveque said.

Ottawa's aim, he said, "is to limit any exports that could go into arms (and) weapons that could be used directly in the conflict, until we get a better sense of how the very volatile situation on the ground is evolving."

Companies can still apply for permits to export military goods, but Ottawa won't issue decisions for the time being.

Israel has a large arms industry, and receives many Canadian components that are used in products bought by countries such as Canada, Leveque said.

"Supply chains, just like any other industry, are interdependent."

The motion has caused confusion with the Liberal and NDP caucuses. Some MPs say it amounts to an arms embargo, while others say it maintains a policy that's been in place for two months. The motion does not freeze existing export permits.

The NDP are demanding the Liberals clarify what military exports are still being exported to Israel. Joly's office says it has provided a parliamentary committee with the permits approved for Israel since the war on Hamas started on Oct. 7, but those details have not been shared publicly.

Meanwhile, Israel's envoy would not say whether the motion has anything more than a symbolic impact on his country, but he stressed the vote was "really disturbing for many Israelis."

Israel's foreign minister has said the vote will undermine Israel's ability to defend itself, but ambassador Iddo Moed was circumspect in an interview Wednesday.

"I don't think that that's a topic I would like to discuss at the moment," Moed said.

"Either way, we are a strong country, we have a strong military, and I don't think that it's a big thing to understand that we will be able to continue to defend ourselves."

Moed stressed that Israelis remain traumatized by Hamas, a group Canada has deemed a terrorist organization.

Before the motion passed Monday, Joly told the Commons that Canada had not approved any military export permits for goods headed toward Israel since Jan. 8.

That's because of "our inability to confirm that human rights are being upheld and, of course, that our export regime requirements would be met," she said.

Asked to respond to that concern, Moed said he can't speak for how Canadian authorities assess these situations, but he argued Israel is upholding human rights.

"I don't see that the situation on the ground has significantly changed," Moed said of the January policy change.

"From our perspective, we've been upholding human rights from Day 1; we made very sure that we comply with all our international obligations at all times," he said.

He said that includes trying to get "as much aid as possible" into Gaza and "to make sure that as many Palestinians (as possible) stay out of harm's way, at all times."

Ottawa and Washington have argued that Israel is not doing enough to limit casualties and to ensure enough aid is reaching Palestinian civilians.

Three Liberal MPs voted against Monday's motion, with one -- Montreal MP Anthony Housefather -- saying he's now reconsidering his future with the party.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.