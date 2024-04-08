Politics

    • Inquiry hears why officials didn't alert public to possible threats in federal votes

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    The former Clerk of the Privy Council says senior government officials who monitored threats to Canada's 2021 federal election did not observe incidents at either the national or riding level that hit the threshold for issuing a public alert.

    Janice Charette testified Monday alongside other senior bureaucrats who sat on a panel tasked with assessing threats during the 2019 and 2021 elections.

    The key questions the panel of five officials faced focused on their decisions not to issue any public warnings during those campaigns, despite evidence of a misinformation campaign directed at former Conservative MP Kenny Chiu and the party more broadly during the 2021 vote.

    The inquiry itself was prompted by anonymous leaks around foreign interference allegations to the media.

    The commission heard that officials who monitored threats during the 2021 vote were alerted to the fact misinformation had been circulating in private WeChat groups regarding Chiu and the Conservative Party of Canada.

    Panel member Marta Morgan said the group tried to establish if the information was being circulated organically or through a state-sponsored actor.

    Overall, the panel did not observe incidents that met the threshold for altering the public to possible threats, Charette said -- a determination she noted was entirely up to the panel.

    "Not (at) the riding level or at the national level," she pointed out.

    Francois Daigle, who sat on the 2021 panel as the deputy minister of justice, said that for the panel to intervene it would need "reliable information" of something nefarious taking place, such as a proxy acting on a state's behalf to spread falsehoods during an election.

    That's because freedom of expression is a protected Charter right and elections are a time of vigorous debate meant to sway voters.

    "To say a mere possibility of a proxy acting isn't enough," Daigle said.

    "We wouldn't intervene where there's evidence of free speech on public policy issues.... But we would intervene if we thoughtthat here was disinformation that was pushed forward by a foreign state or some domestic actor."

    Nathalie Drouin, who sat on both the 2019 and 2021 election panels and now serves as the prime minister's national security adviser, also explained why officials interpreted the criteria for informing the public to be so high.

    "There were some risks that any intervention by the panel can create more harm than good," Drouin said.

    "It had the potential to create confusion, and also to be seen as interfering in a democratic exercise."

    She added: "We want also to make sure that we were not being seen as taking a position -- a partisan position -- in any debate."

    Drouin outlined for the inquiry how the 2019 panel was alerted to a fake article being circulated by the Buffalo Chronicle about Trudeau, which she says Facebook took down in a "proactive" way as part of its commitment to defend the integrity of that election.

    Monik Beauregard, a now-retired associate deputy minister of public safety in 2019, told the inquiry the intelligence the panel received was helpful but oftentimes incomplete.

    Testifying in French, she said they often only received partial information, and that reports would come with caveats, including whether the intelligence came from a reliable source or a new person.

    Beauregard told the inquiry the panel had to assess the credibility and reliability of the pieces of intelligence they received. It is rare, she said, to act on a single report without further corroboration.

    Going into the 2019 vote, the inquiry heard Canada was alert to possible election interference threats coming from countries such as China, India, Russia and Pakistan.

    The senior civil servants from the panel testified on Monday that they were aware of students being bused to a controversial Liberal party nomination race in 2019 in Toronto, but details surrounding that report were uncorroborated.

    The panel deliberated about how much they were able to look into a nomination campaign, given that political parties set most of the rules, except for financing which is federally regulated.

    Nomination races usually occur outside of election periods, Drouin noted.

    She said the panel reached out to CSIS and other agencies asking them to provide any emerging intelligence about the nomination race.

    The federal elections commissioner and the Liberals were also informed about the intelligence, she added -- in part because the commissioner's mandate includes probing "potential irregularities when it comes to funding."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?

    Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here

    Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    • This hidden Eden in Mexico won't stay undiscovered forever

      The remote landscapes of La Huasteca Potosina – part of the larger La Huasteca region spanning multiple states – include vast desert, lush mountains and rainforest nooks with turquoise rivers and waterfalls. And the attractions within remain unknown to most international travellers – for now, at least.

    • 5 tips for finding the best diet that works for you

      With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    • LIVE UPDATES

      LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here

      Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.

    • Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know

      A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.

    • When the eclipse will peak in your community

      The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News