Here's what Canada is pledging in multi-year support for Ukraine, updated trade deal

    OTTAWA -

    Canada is making a multi-year commitment to provide steady support to Ukraine, including hundreds of millions of dollars for new armoured vehicles.

    The two countries have also signed a modernized trade deal as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the country for the first time since Russia's full-scale assault of Ukraine began last year.

    The multi-year commitment includes $650 million over three years for 50 armoured vehicles that are to be built in London, Ont.

    Canadian trainers will also be sent to help Ukrainian pilots and maintenance workers use donated fighter jets.

    Ottawa says it is placing 63 new sanctions on individuals and entities involved in Russia's nuclear sector, the illegal transfer and custody of Ukrainian children and the generation and dissemination of disinformation and propaganda.

    The federal government has also announced the allocation of part of the $500 million of support Canada announced in June, as well as additional funding toward mental health care in Ukraine and non-governmental organizations.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2023.

