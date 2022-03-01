Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Canadian government will be imposing more sanctions on the Russian economy “in the coming days,” intended to choke off the country’s ability to further fund its war against Ukraine.

Freeland remarked that Russian President Vladimir Putin has become an “international pariah” and that Russia’s actions are not that of a superpower, but of a “failing kleptocracy.”

Freeland provided an update on the government’s actions to punish Russia on Tuesday afternoon following a meeting with her G7 colleagues.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.