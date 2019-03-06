OTTAWA -- Gerald Butts, the former principal secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is set to spell out his side of the SNC-Lavalin scandal when he testifies before the House Justice Committee this morning.

He requested to testify after watching former justice minister and attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould's hours-long appearance last Wednesday, in which she alleged that she faced high-level "veiled threats" and "sustained" political interference from nearly a dozen senior officials -- including Butts -- to try to get her to instruct federal prosecutors to drop the criminal prosecution of the Quebec construction and engineering company that is facing bribery and corruption charges over business dealings in Libya.

In his letter asking to appear, Butts said he believes that his evidence "will be of assistance" to the committee's "consideration of these matters."

Butts resigned as Trudeau's top adviser on Feb. 18, denying any wrongdoing in the affair and stated his intent to defend his reputation.

He's expected to spend two hours in front of the committee answering MPs questions, a rare occurrence for someone who has played a key backroom role for the first three years of Trudeau's mandate.

He'll likely go through the series of phone calls, meetings, and other communications that Wilson-Raybould mentioned, based off notes she made and her own "clear" memory. Butts will offer his perspective on them.

Among these interactions was a text conversation she had with her then-chief of staff Jessica Prince about a meeting Prince had with Butts and Trudeau's Chief of Staff Katie Telford.

Wilson-Raybould quoted her staffer as telling her that Butts allegedly said: "Jess, there is no solution here that doesn't involve some interference."

As well, a meeting that both she and Butts sought at the Chateau Laurier, where Wilson-Raybould says she raised how she needed staffers to stop talking to her about the SNC-Lavalin case as she had made up her mind, and he said that she needed to find a solution.

The Liberal MPs on the committee said in a statement about Butts' appearance that after reviewing all of what Wilson-Raybould had to say, they want more clarification on specific meetings and phone calls she referenced.

Longtime Trudeau confidant

Butts is a longtime friend of Trudeau and has been by his side since he helped the Liberals get elected in 2015. Prior to that both he and Telford had careers at the Ontario legislature.

Opposition parties had been calling for Butts and others to testify for weeks before the Liberal MPs on the committee agreed to call him as a witness.

Trudeau told reporters on Feb. 28 that the last time he had spoken with Butts was two days after he resigned "to check in on my friend and see how he was doing."

CTV News has confirmed that after Jane Philpott's resignation from cabinet, Trudeau is considering next steps in attempting to manage the ongoing SNC-Lavalin scandal, including the possibility of delivering a message of contrition as early as Wednesday evening.

On Monday, Philpott quit cabinet saying she had lost confidence in the way the government is handling the scandal.

This mulling of a message shift would be towards remorse or accepting responsibility over the affair and how senior staff interacted with Wilson-Raybould. It comes after weeks of Trudeau maintaining that he and his staff did not act inappropriately in relation to the SNC-Lavalin case.

Wernick also back for round two

In addition to Butts, the committee has also invited back Clerk of the Privy Council Office Michael Wernick and deputy minister for justice Nathalie Drouin. Both of them have already appeared before the committee. They will be appearing between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

During Wernick's Feb. 21 appearance he offered off-topic opening remarks on the state of online discourse, partisanship and the prospect of political assassinations. Then, facing questioning from MPs, offered a series of comments that the opposition saw as indicative of him crossing the line with his involvement in conversations about SNC-Lavalin.

He disputed the allegations that Wilson-Raybould had not publicly addressed up to that time, saying that the pressure she felt wasn't "inappropriate,” and that those involved were providing her “context” about the implications of the continuing criminal case.

But n her Feb. 27 testimony, Wilson-Raybould directly implicated him, alleging he was one of the senior officials who referenced Quebec jobs and political fortunes in their arguments for reconsidering a remediation agreement for SNC-Lavalin.

Among the interactions with Wernick, Wilson-Raybould recounted one phone call in which she says that he sought to know whether her thinking had changed about pursuing a deferred prosecution agreement.

She alleges that Wernick told her, referring to Trudeau, that: “I think he is gonna find a way to get it done one way or another. So, he is in that kinda mood and I wanted you to be aware of that.”

The opposition parties have since called for Wernick to resign.