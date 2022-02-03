Convoy organizers determined to stay, thank Ottawa residents for 'support'
Protesters build wooden structure in downtown Ottawa park
MPs agree to call GoFundMe to testify over trucker convoy fundraiser
Prime Minister Trudeau comments on whether military could be called over convoy protest
Trudeau: 'The people of Ottawa deserve to have their lives back'
Trucker convoy GoFundMe suspended after reaching $10.1 million
New blockade in Alberta cutting off traffic to U.S. border crossing
Ontario government says police will take 'appropriate action' as 'Freedom Convoy' heads to Toronto
Downtown Ottawa residents tired of 'living hell' during trucker protest
Quebec version of 'freedom convoy' on its way to Quebec City as SQ patrols National Assembly
Ottawa mayor calls Conservative MPs' support of protest 'an absolute disgrace'
Calls rev up for feds to intervene in Ottawa trucker convoy protest
Kenney calls trucker blockade at U.S. border 'unlawful,' RCMP taking action
Ottawa homeless shelter staff harassed by convoy protesters demanding food