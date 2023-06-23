Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
Here is what employers and employees need to know about the new rules:
What is the new law?
As of June 23, it is a criminal offence for two or more employers to form deals that fix, maintain, decrease or control wages. The same goes for agreements that prevent companies from hiring or soliciting each other's employees.
It comes after the federal government made amendments to the Competition Act's conspiracy provision in June 2022 as part of its Budget Implementation Act.
“Like price-fixing agreements between competitors, wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements undermine competition,” states the Competition Bureau, which is responsible for the administration and enforcement of the Competition Act.
“Maintaining and encouraging competition among employers results in higher wages and salaries, as well as better benefits and employment opportunities for employees.”
The penalty for violating the wage-fixing and no-poaching provisions includes imprisonment for up to 14 years, and/or a fine to be set at the discretion of the court.
What's different from before?
Section 45 of the Competition Act has until now criminally prohibited agreements between competitors to fix prices, allocate markets or restrict output.
But that didn't apply to companies' practices when compensating for labour. Instead, agreements between competing purchasers were viewed under civil provisions contained in Section 90 of the act, which prohibits deals likely to substantially prevent or lessen competition.
“So if an agreement between competing purchasers resulted in anti-competitive effects, such as higher prices, then that agreement could be challenged and be prohibited under the civil provisions,” said Adam Goodman, a partner at Dentons' competition and foreign investment review group.
“What the new law does is make it a criminal offence for a subset of buyer-side conduct segments.”
Under the previous provision, fines were capped at $25 million.
“The wage-fixing and no-poaching amendments coming into force is an important step in the ongoing modernization of Canada's competition law,” competition commissioner Matthew Boswell said in a press release.
Who do the new rules apply to?
The amendment applies only to pacts between unaffiliated employers. That means wage-fixing or no-poaching agreements between two or more corporate entities controlled by the same parent company do not violate the provisions.
While the rules cover wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements between employers regardless of whether they compete in the supply of a product, the Competition Bureau said it expects to prioritize its enforcement on arrangements between companies competing for labour.
The new law also only targets no-poaching provisions that are mutual in nature. If only one company agrees not to hire another's employees, the Competition Bureau says that's not caught by the legislation.
Are there other notable exceptions?
The Competition Bureau says the law is directed at “naked restraints” on competition, which include restrictions on wages or job mobility that are not implemented to further a legitimate collaboration, strategic alliance or joint venture.
It said it intends to target restraints that “are clearly broader than necessary in terms of duration or affected employees, or where the business agreement or arrangement is a sham.”
The rules do not cover “ancillary restraints” on competition meant to add efficiency to “certain desirable business transactions or collaborations.” The ancillary restraint defence is available to employers when it is likely the restraint flows from a broader or separate agreement that includes the same parties and the arrangement is reasonably necessary to achieve an overarching objective.
If the parties could have achieved an equivalent or comparable arrangement through “significantly less restrictive means that were reasonably available,” then the bureau said it would conclude the restraint was not necessary.
The bureau said it will also generally not assess wage-fixing or no-poaching clauses that are ancillary to merger transactions under the new criminal provisions.
“This is really reserved for naked restraints, where the parties are essentially trying to game the system or cheat in terms of no-poaching, wage-fixing, to the detriment of employees,” said Goodman.
What prompted this change?
Goodman said there's been heightened attention toward the issues of price-fixing and no-poaching deals both in Canada and internationally over the past decade.
In the U.S., he said momentum started in 2010 when the Department of Justice challenged a no-poaching arrangement between major tech firms on a civil basis. Then in 2016, the department, along with the Federal Trade Commission, released a guidance indicating they would challenge such agreements on a criminal basis, which Goodman noted has had “limited success.”
The issue ramped up in Canada during the pandemic when grocery giants Loblaws, Sobeys and Metro ended a bonus program for hourly workers known as “hero pay” on the same day in June 2020, prompting questions about possible co-ordination.
While the companies told a House of Commons committee later that year that they had acted independently, Loblaw's then-president Sarah Davis acknowledged she had sent a “courtesy email” about the move to competitors in advance.
In late 2020, Canada's Competition Bureau released a guidance that clarified it couldn't challenge wage-fixing and no-poach agreements on a criminal basis due to the wording of existing legislation.
“It was always an option for the Competition Bureau to challenge no-poach, or wage-fixing conduct if they thought it resulted in anti-competitive effects and they never brought a case,” said Goodman.
“It's not as though there was an issue with the tools having been proven to be inadequate for the job. The tools were never used.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's the science behind the implosion of the Titan submersible that killed 5
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
New trial ordered for Manitoba men convicted of murder 50 years ago
The federal justice minister has ordered a new trial for two Manitoba men who were convicted of murder nearly 50 years ago.
Many young Canadians in the 'grey zone' when it comes to kidney function. Here's what that means for their health
A new study is suggesting a number of younger Canadians could be at risk of developing adverse health conditions due to poor kidney function.
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M U.S. vehicles due to possible rear camera image issues
Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.
Questions emerge about Titanic-bound sub's regulation, as investigators hunt for reason it imploded
Authorities hunted Friday for the reason a submersible carrying people to the wreck of the Titanic imploded deep in the North Atlantic, as questions emerged about how such expeditions are regulated.
WATCH | OceanGate CEO told CTV News in 2017 he 'wanted to be an astronaut'
The driving force behind OceanGate, CEO Stockton Rush, outlined his vision for bringing tourists to the Titanic's wreck site in a 2017 interview with CTV News.
Foreign firefighters fight flames, fatigue and get 'eaten alive' by mosquitoes
For some other firefighters, their trip to Canada has yielded a front-row view to infernos of a magnitude few of them had ever seen.
7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys recalled, 12 kids injured while playing with them
About 7.5 million singing and swimming “Baby Shark” bath toys are being recalled after multiple lacerations and puncture wounds were reported in children playing with them.
Canada
-
450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron resumes flying activities following Chinook crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force's fleet of CH-147F Chinook helicopters will resume flying activities today, three days after two crew members died in a helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa.
-
New trial ordered for Manitoba men convicted of murder 50 years ago
The federal justice minister has ordered a new trial for two Manitoba men who were convicted of murder nearly 50 years ago.
-
Welcomed by Canada for defying a dictator, Syrian activist now considered a security risk
An activist who has been tortured for defying a dictator has been flagged as a national security risk by Canada’s immigration officials, after she participated in international efforts to hold Syria accountable for human rights violations.
-
Air Canada flight has tense moments mid-air as pilot becomes 'incapacitated'
A pilot on an Air Canada flight out of Toronto became 'incapacitated' mid-flight. A pilot who was on the flight as a passenger had to step in.
-
Planned Parenthood blocked from Saskatchewan schools
Planned Parenthood has been suspended from running programs in Saskatchewan schools after “ABC sex cards” were made available to Grade 9 students.
-
More nurses working in Ontario, but more also leaving, report shows
New figures show the number of nurses active in Ontario is increasing, but more nurses are also leaving the province for work or taking leaves.
World
-
WATCH
WATCH | OceanGate CEO told CTV News in 2017 he 'wanted to be an astronaut'
The driving force behind OceanGate, CEO Stockton Rush, outlined his vision for bringing tourists to the Titanic's wreck site in a 2017 interview with CTV News.
-
Questions emerge about Titanic-bound sub's regulation, as investigators hunt for reason it imploded
Authorities hunted Friday for the reason a submersible carrying people to the wreck of the Titanic imploded deep in the North Atlantic, as questions emerged about how such expeditions are regulated.
-
Activists say they’ve identified hundreds of bodies left in the streets of West Darfur
Residents of El Geneina, the capital of war-torn West Darfur, are struggling to bury their dead as violence rages across the city.
-
U.K. elections watchdog says new voter ID law stopped thousands from casting ballots
Britain's electoral watchdog said Friday that about 14,000 people were prevented from voting in last month's local elections because of a new law requiring voters to show photo identification.
-
Cambodian lawmakers approve changes to election law that disqualify candidates who don't vote
Pro-government Cambodian lawmakers unanimously approved changes to the country's election law on Friday that will ban anyone who fails to vote from running as a candidate in future elections, a move critics say is aimed at crippling the opposition's chances in the polls.
-
A suspected Russian diplomat is occupying a proposed embassy site vetoed by Australia
A suspected Russian diplomat is apparently squatting on the site of Moscow's proposed new embassy in Canberra after the Australian government vetoed the plan on security grounds and passed legislation that Russia will try to overturn in Australia's highest court.
Politics
-
Centre Block on pace to reopen in 2032, include new public area under Parliament Hill
A massive overhaul of Centre Block on Parliament Hill is expected to be completed by 2031 and open to the public by 2032.
-
Liberal bill requiring Google and Meta to pay for news content passes in Senate
A federal bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms is set to become law.
-
Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
Health
-
7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys recalled, 12 kids injured while playing with them
About 7.5 million singing and swimming “Baby Shark” bath toys are being recalled after multiple lacerations and puncture wounds were reported in children playing with them.
-
Animal sedative adds new suffering to opioid drug crisis, but is it driving up deaths?
A powerful animal sedative in the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, scrambling longstanding methods for reversing overdoses and treating addiction.
-
Many young Canadians in the 'grey zone' when it comes to kidney function. Here's what that means for their health
A new study is suggesting a number of younger Canadians could be at risk of developing adverse health conditions due to poor kidney function.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's the science behind the implosion of the Titan submersible that killed 5
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
-
Nearly half of U.S. honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize population
America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies, an annual bee survey found.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: The mannered obtuseness of Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Asteroid City,' 'No Hard Feelings' and 'Blue Jean'
-
Doja Cat announces 2023 North American tour with Ice Spice, Doechii
Rapper-singer Doja Cat -- the Grammy Award winner, fashion muse, and creator of many TikTok hits -- is set to embark on a 2023 North American tour this fall.
-
Fashion, star power and a martial aura fuse at Givenchy's collection at Paris Fashion Week
History, fashion, and star power came together at Givenchy's latest menswear show at Les Invalides in Paris. Steeped in the martial aura of the former military hospital with its cast iron cannons, the show was the first of its kind across the monument's sprawling balcony.
Business
-
Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
-
Executive chair Jamie Irving resigns from Postmedia board
Postmedia Network Canada Corp. says Jamie Irving has resigned as executive chair of the media conglomerate's board.
-
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M U.S. vehicles due to possible rear camera image issues
Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.
Lifestyle
-
More threats mean more security at Pride. That plays out differently across Canada
Pride organizations across the country have been grappling with more threats, while anti-LGBTQ2S+ protesters have come out in force to oppose events held by the community year-round, such as child-friendly drag performances. It's put security top of mind for Pride organizers -- in some cases, for the very first time.
-
The world's 50 best restaurants for 2023 revealed
Peru’s capital city – and undoubtedly its gastronomic capital – had a tremendous showing Tuesday at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, taking the No. 1 title and earning more slots in the top 50 than any other city.
-
Jason Baerg creating 'safe spaces' to showcase Metis art in Canada
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
Sports
-
NHL teams won't wear theme-night jerseys after players' Pride refusals caused distractions
NHL teams won't wear special jerseys for pregame warmups during themed nights next season, the result of a handful of players refusing to use rainbow-colored Pride jerseys this past season and causing unwelcome distractions.
-
The Olympic flame for the 2024 Paris Games will be carried for 68 days before the cauldron is lit
The Olympic flame for the 2024 Paris Games will pass through 64 departments -- including five overseas -- and 400 towns over 68 days before the cauldron is lit.
-
7-foot-4 Frenchman Victor Wembanyama taken by the San Antonio Spurs with first pick of NBA Draft
Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 Frenchman who some NBA commentators think could be a generational talent, was the No. 1 pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.