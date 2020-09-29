OTTAWA -- The federal government has signed a new deal to buy 7.9 million rapid point-of-care nasal swab COVID-19 tests pending Health Canada approval to help provinces eventually speed up testing capacity, as Canada's new daily COVID-19 case counts have increased to the point that they are on par with the daily peak of new cases seen in April.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that she's concerned about the rate of new cases, but defended not calling for similar broad shutdowns as were in place in the spring.

"The fact that cases are now at the same level as during the initial peak is worrisome," Tam said on Tuesday. "At the same time there are clear differences in the epidemiology, with younger age groups predominating among cases. And we are testing and detecting more."

As of midday Tuesday there were nearly 14,000 active COVID-19 cases Canada-wide, with hundreds of new cases being reported in Ontario and Quebec.

The new deal to potentially procure nearly 8 million tests and 3,800 test analyzing devices from Abbott Rapid Diagnostics comes amid considerable pressure for the federal government to provide a faster form of testing to address what's become hours-long lineups and days-long waits for results in some cities.

"Testing and tracing are more important than ever," said Procurement Minister Anita Anand.

On Tuesday, the federal government published new advice for companies looking to get Health Canada approval for rapid COVID-19 tests, with officials expressing caution about the faster testing options still not being effective enough to be cleared for use in Canada despite them already being implemented in other countries.

Meanwhile, as the pandemic continues to worsen, Tam faced questions about why federal health officials aren’t advocating for widespread shutdowns or returns to earlier stages of economic reopening with only essential businesses and services open.

In response, Tam said that while some hotspots are scaling back what's allowed to be open, taking a "blanket approach" might not be the best to control the once again accelerating spread of the virus.

"I think the difference is that at that time there was a lot of unknowns about the virus… but now we know a bit more, and the concept with the public health offices is that we don't want to apply a just broad based, blanket approach to everywhere in Canada, but use the data that we have to try and hone in on those hotspots," Tam said. "I think public health is trying to do it in a more focused fashion."

Canadians, though, are being advised to cut down on their non-essential social activities in an effort to slow down the transmission of cases and once again flatten the epidemic curve.

"Things have escalated quickly, and they can escalate further, unless we all work together to slow the spread of the virus," said Tam.