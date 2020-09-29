TORONTO -- Transport Canada is expanding mandatory temperature screening to all passengers in 11 additional airports across the country.

The department announced on Tuesday that temperature screening has begun at airports in St. John’s, N.L. Halifax, Quebec City, Ottawa, Toronto (Billy Bishop), Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Kelowna, B.C. and Victoria.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Canadians have come together, made sacrifices, and done their part to help limit the spread of the virus,” Transport Minister Marc Garneau said in a news release.

“Our government has expanded temperature screenings to major airports across the country to support these efforts and as another measure in our multi-layered approach to help protect the safety of the travelling public and air industry workers.”

This is an expansion of the temperature screening program that began on June 30 at four of Canada’s busiest airports: Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto (Pearson).

Any passenger found to have an elevated temperature without a medical certificate with a reason for this elevation will not be allowed to continue their travel and will be told to book another flight at least 14 days later.

All employees who work within the restricted area of an airport will also be subject to temperature screening.