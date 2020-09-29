TORONTO -- Has the COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on your relationship with your neighbour?

If you and your neighbour have found yourselves arguing more often, if the situation has deteriorated to the point where you've sought out a mediator, or if you've managed to find a workable solution and bury the hatchet, then CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

Please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with a summary of the issue you have with your neighbour and what – if anything – you have done to attempt to address it.

Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.