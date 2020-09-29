Changed your mind on virtual education for your children? We want to hear from you
Jillian Reid, 9, uses a computer for educational purposes in Cremona, Alta., Monday, March 23, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
TORONTO -- Has the first month of the school year changed your mind about virtual education?
Did you have your children start the semester in a classroom, only to later decide they'd be better off at home? Or did you have them start the year learning remotely, only to want to switch them to in-person attendance?
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents who are rethinking their pandemic-era education plan for their children.
Email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information, as well as some details about your situation, and we may get in touch.
Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.