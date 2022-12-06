Feds mark 33rd anniversary of Polytechnique shooting amid contention over gun control legislation
MPs are marking the 33rd anniversary of the École Polytechnique de Montreal shooting that left 14 women dead, while debate over the Liberal government’s gun control legislation — including which specific firearms should be restricted — is ongoing.
On this day in 1989, a gunman entered the engineering school and separated the women and men before opening fire on the female students, killing 14. More than three decades later, MPs are debating how to end gun violence in Canada, with the Liberals touting their Bill C-21 as the way to do it, while Opposition MPs are criticizing the proposed legislation.
Women and Gender Equality Minister Marci Ien started the day by addressing MPs in the House and marking the anniversary, saying the “horrific act of violence changed our country forever.” She also took the opportunity to list the government’s freeze on the sale, purchase, and transfer of handguns within Canada — a provision of bill C-21 that is already in effect — as another tool to fight against gender-based violence.
MPs from every party — including Bloc Québecois MP Andréanne Larouche, NDP MP Leah Gazan and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May — also made statements in the House on what is the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the other party leaders also issued statements to mark the day.
“For 33 years, we have held them in our thoughts,” Trudeau wrote. He later attended the yearly vigil in Montreal with Quebec Premier François Legault, where 14 beams of light were projected into the sky above Mount Royal.
“Geneviève Bergeron. Maryse Laganière. Hélène Colgan. Maryse Leclair. Nathalie Croteau. Anne-Marie Lemay. Barbara Daigneault. Sonia Pelletier. Anne-Marie Edward. Michèle Richard. Maud Haviernick. Annie St-Arneault. Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz. Annie Turcotte. We will never forget them,” Trudeau also wrote, naming the 14 women who were killed in the shooting 33 years ago.
Meanwhile the Liberal government’s highly contested Bill C-21 is currently at consideration with the House Public Safety and National Security Committee, where members discussed the act clause by clause Tuesday afternoon.
The legislation has been criticized by Opposition MPs and gun rights groups for unfairly punishing lawful gun owners and hunters, while not doing enough to address gang violence in major cities and gun smuggling at the border.
Some gun rights advocates have also expressed concern an amendment to the bill, tabled after second reading once C-21 had moved on to committee, would include guns used for hunting in the list of prohibited firearms.
While the Liberals have touted the bill as the critical to ending gun violence in Canada, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told Mike Le Couteur on CTV’s Power Play Monday his government is “keeping an open door” to work with committee to possibly pare down the list of prohibited guns.
With still a ways to go, Bloc Québecois MP Kristina Michaud said she’s disappointed “that industry doesn’t seem to have been consulted by the government” on the amendment, and at not being able to add more meetings to dig into the amendment and hear from more witnesses on the issue.
The committee later ran out of time before members could have all their questions answered, and decided to get back into the clause-by-clause discussion at its next meeting.
Polytechnique shooting survivor Nathalie Provost, who is also a spokesperson for the gun control advocacy group PolySeSouvient, told CTV’s Power Play she believes advocating for stricter gun control keeps the memory of the tragedy’s victims alive, and she’s concerned about how politicized the issue has become.
She said hunting is an activity that is “rooted in Canada,” and she’s not looking for hunting rifles to be outlawed, but rather to see an end to assault-style weapons. Provost said the Liberal government needs to be more clear in its list of firearms that would be prohibited under C-21.
As the debate continues to play out among Parliamentarians, outside of Ottawa, NHL goaltender Carey Price issued a statement on his Instagram acknowledging the anniversary of the École Polytechnique shooting and disputing an earlier claim he did not know about the tragedy in the first place.
Price had posted a photo of himself hunting with a caption calling out Trudeau for being unjust with the proposed gun control legislation, and stating he supports the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR). The CCFR is a gun rights organization that had also recently been criticized for using the promotion code “poly” on its website, a move many called disrespectful of the École Polytechnique tragedy.
A spokesperson for the NHL later initially said Price was unaware of the shooting, which led to further criticism of the hockey player, who lived in Montreal for more than 15 years.
“While I have no control over the timing of the amendment to Bill C-21 I stand by the opinions I’ve shared, I acknowledge that amplifying any conversation around guns this week may have upset some of those impacted most by the events here in 1989 and to them I apologize,” Price wrote.
The CCFR, for its part, wrote on its website the promo code was “in no way a reference to the tragedy at École Polytechnique.”
Ien addressed the story in her commemoration speech for the École Polytechnique victims.
“At a time when the gun lobby is using the memory of this horrendous anniversary to promote its own agenda, we must stand firm to defend the memories and legacies of those gone too soon,” she told MPs in the House Tuesday. “There is so much to be done and we must all be part of the solution.”
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No hope' of successful recovery of alleged serial killer's victims in landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service believes the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but say the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.
$4.6B in COVID-19 financial aid went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
Donald Trump's company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president's business.
Federal Court of Appeal upholds all but one rule on airline compensation
The Federal Court of appeal says it will uphold all but one of the rules that bolster compensation for air passengers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage.
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments from Groupe CH that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments made on Instagram against the proposed federal gun legislation.
Canadians look to side hustles to make up for inflation pressure, but at what cost?
Canadians' budgets are being stretched thin as the cost of living climbs -- and to compensate, some are taking on a side hustle.
Alberta secures 5 million bottles of children's pain and fever meds to distribute across province, then country
Alberta Health Services has procured five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen and will distribute the drugs first across the province, then across Canada, the Alberta government says.
What is the 'white elephant' gift exchange?
With the holiday season in full swing, families and friends looking for a more unconventional way to give gifts can look no further than to the 'white elephant' gift exchange, but what is it exactly?
Jamaica imposes state of emergency amid sharp criticism
Jamaica's prime minister declared a widespread state of emergency on Tuesday to fight a surge in gang violence on an island with one of the highest murder rates in the region.
Canada
-
$4.6B in COVID-19 financial aid went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
-
'No hope' of successful recovery of alleged serial killer's victims in landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service believes the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but say the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.
-
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments from Groupe CH that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments made on Instagram against the proposed federal gun legislation.
-
Critical injuries in plane crash on Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont.
Two occupants of a small plane were seriously injured when it crashed into the Highway 401 median near Cornwall, Ont. Monday night.
-
No legal obligation to bring Canadians home from Syria, federal lawyer tells court
A government lawyer is telling a Federal Court hearing that the Charter of Rights and Freedoms does not obligate Ottawa to repatriate Canadians held in Syrian camps.
-
Canadian firefighters call for more support amid shortage
Amid a shortage of firefighters across Canada, the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs (CAFC) is calling on the federal government to address the grave impact these shortages will have on vulnerable communities.
World
-
Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again
Drones struck inside Russia's border with Ukraine Tuesday in the second day of attacks exposing the vulnerability of some of Moscow's most important military sites, observers said.
-
U.S. court dismisses suit against Saudi crown prince in killing of Jamal Khashoggi
A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi, bowing to the Biden administration's insistence that the prince was legally immune in the case.
-
China's Xi calls for unity at former leader Jiang Zemin's memorial service
China's Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the country to unite around his leadership as he addressed a memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin, following an unprecedented show of dissent over his zero-COVID policy and authoritarian rule.
-
Texas cop didn't say 'gun' before fatal shooting, search
A Texas police officer who fatally shot a Black woman through a rear window of her home three years ago didn't say the woman was holding a gun before he pulled the trigger and never mentioned the weapon before searching the house, the officer who was with him that night testified Tuesday.
-
Indonesia bans sex outside marriage as parliament passes sweeping new criminal code
Indonesian lawmakers unanimously passed a sweeping new Criminal Code on Tuesday that criminalizes sex outside marriage, as part of a tranche of changes that critics say threaten human rights and freedoms in the southeast Asian country.
-
Jamaica imposes state of emergency amid sharp criticism
Jamaica's prime minister declared a widespread state of emergency on Tuesday to fight a surge in gang violence on an island with one of the highest murder rates in the region.
Politics
-
Canada 'unsuccessful' at limiting COVID-19 vaccine wastage, auditor general finds
While the federal government was successful in procuring COVID-19 vaccines amid an urgent pandemic situation, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) fell short when it came to minimizing the number of doses wasted and now millions are about to expire, according to Canada's auditor general.
-
Feds mark 33rd anniversary of Polytechnique shooting amid contention over gun control legislation
MPs are marking the 33rd anniversary of the École Polytechnique de Montreal shooting that left 14 women dead, while debate over the Liberal government’s gun control legislation — including which specific firearms should be restricted — is ongoing.
-
$4.6B in COVID-19 financial aid went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
Health
-
Canada 'unsuccessful' at limiting COVID-19 vaccine wastage, auditor general finds
While the federal government was successful in procuring COVID-19 vaccines amid an urgent pandemic situation, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) fell short when it came to minimizing the number of doses wasted and now millions are about to expire, according to Canada's auditor general.
-
Bats aren't safe from new strains of COVID-19: study
Bats, the suspected species origin of COVID-19, are still capable of being infected by new strains of the virus, according to study of cross-species infectivity.
-
Scientists finally know why people get more colds and flu in winter
In what researchers are calling a scientific breakthrough, scientists behind a new study may have found the biological reason we get more respiratory illnesses in winter. It turns out the cold air itself damages the immune response occurring in the nose.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home
NASA's Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home.
-
Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield leaving company January 2023
Slack Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield plans to leave the workplace messaging platform in January, parent company Salesforce Inc said on Monday. Lidiane Jones, who is the senior vice-president of product management for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, will take over as CEO of Slack, a company spokesperson said.
-
From flickering fireflies to lowly dung beetles, insects are vanishing
As human activities rapidly transform the planet, the global insect population is declining at an unprecedented rate. Amid deforestation, pesticide use, artificial light pollution and climate change, these critters are struggling.
Entertainment
-
Bill Cosby, NBCUniversal, studio face new sex abuse lawsuit from five women in N.Y.
Five women who have long accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting them early in their careers have filed the latest lawsuit against the 85-year-old comedian -- and this one calls NBCUniversal, a studio and a production company complicit in the abuse.
-
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley: A love story
Kirstie Alley and John Travolta were never romantically involved, but that wasn't how she initially wanted it.
-
Literary world rallies around debut author after tweet about disappointing book signing
Having a poor turnout for a book signing is something every author dreads, but after debut author Chelsea Banning tweeted her disappointment after an event, the literary community came together to share countless stories of their own event disappointments to uplift one another.
Business
-
If your fixed-rate mortgage is up for renewal soon, we want to hear from you
Amid rising interest rates, Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages may be faced with much higher monthly payments upon renewing their agreement. If your mortgage will soon be up for renewal and you want to share your concerns, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield leaving company January 2023
Slack Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield plans to leave the workplace messaging platform in January, parent company Salesforce Inc said on Monday. Lidiane Jones, who is the senior vice-president of product management for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, will take over as CEO of Slack, a company spokesperson said.
-
B.C. forestry company must pay $343K fine for starting 2016 wildfire, court rules
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has upheld more than $343,000 in cost-recovery fines that were handed to a forestry company for starting a wildfire in 2016.
Lifestyle
-
'I was so excited': Dog reunited with family 7 days after falling from cliff on Vancouver Island
A beloved pet that went missing in the Highlands area of Vancouver Island was found seven days later by an army of volunteers.
-
'People are ready for this': Alta. modelling agency only reps disabled, visibly different talent
An Edmonton couple has created a modelling agency that exclusively represents disabled and visibly different talent.
-
French Nobel Laureate says men must change attitudes now
French author Annie Ernaux who won this year's Nobel Prize for literature, said Tuesday that men need to change their attitudes now, before women attain full equality with them.
Sports
-
Vancouver, Calgary first teams announced in new women's pro soccer league
A new professional women's soccer league is coming to Canada.
-
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments from Groupe CH that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments made on Instagram against the proposed federal gun legislation.
-
Kraken rookie Shane Wright hopes to return vs. Habs
The Seattle Kraken's rookie first-round draft pick Shane Wright, fresh off a 14-day conditioning stint with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday night when the Kraken play host to the Montreal Canadiens, the team that passed on Wright with the No. 1 overall pick.
Autos
-
Hertz to pay $168M to settle over 95 per cent of wrongful theft, report claims
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said on Monday it will pay about $168 million by year-end to resolve over 95 per cent of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.
-
PM, premier attend unveiling of full-scale electric vehicle plant in Ingersoll, Ont.
Designed for deliveries, a fully electric commercial vehicle — the first of its kind — rolled off the CAMI line Monday in Ingersoll, with both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford in attendance.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.