The federal government is calling for the trucker convoy protests to end, and are proposing a special meeting with provincial and municipal governments to plan next steps, including enforcing existing provincial sanctions, as the demonstrations stretch into their second week in the nation's capital.

“These blockades and occupations need to end. Unlawful activities are not the way to offer meaningful involvement in government policy development,” said Transport Minister Omar Alghabra on Monday.

Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said during the federal update—the first of its kind since the convoy protests kicked off—that the federal government wants to strike a “trilateral table with municipal and provincial partners.” Blair said that this table would allow the various parties responsible for managing the standoff to keep lines of communication open and respond efficiently.

Alghabra said that he will be speaking with his provincial counterpart to discuss enacting existing regulatory powers over the commercial trucking industry, including suspending commercial licenses and insurance for the owners of the equipment blockading streets for days on end.

“It’s clear, blockades of streets and bridges is against the law and should bring serious consequences for the owners,” the transport minister said.

This update comes as the pressure on the overlapping levels of government who have jurisdiction in and around Parliament Hill has been ramping up, with Ottawa residents growing increasingly frustrated as the protesters dig in on their demand for politicians to end all COVID-19 mandates.

So far, the federal government has largely taken the position that Ottawa police are the lead and would be working to meet any formal requests issued.

After a second weekend of protests and an uptick in tickets and arrests, the city of Ottawa declared a state of emergency on Sunday. As of Monday morning, trucks continue to clog streets throughout the city and organizers show no signs of packing up.

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Ottawa-Centre MP Yasir Naqvi also took part in the press conference.

Trudeau, who tested positive for COVID-19 one week ago, is scheduled to be in “private meetings” throughout the day.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh suggested earlier Monday that it was time for the prime minister to sit down with the municipal and provincial governments to get on the same page and develop a plan to end the protest.

NDP WANT EMERGENCY DEBATE

Singh is also calling for the House of Commons to hold an emergency debate on the ongoing standoff in downtown Ottawa.

In a letter to House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota, Singh said later today he will be seeking approval for the special debate, which could happen as early as this evening.

“The situation has reached a crisis point. And in times of crisis, it is important for federal leaders to show leadership, to urge de-escalation, and to work together to find solutions,” Singh wrote in his letter, adding that an emergency debate would give parliamentarians the ability to “address the critical situation.”

CITY TO REQUEST MORE RESOURCES

Continuing to describe the city as under “siege,” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is once again suggesting that Trudeau should step in, something both he and Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly have suggested will be needed to see an end to the demonstrations now into their second week.

During a press conference ahead of the federal update, Sloly said his officers are “stretched to the limit,” and will be presenting to city council later today a series of resource requests they’ll be asking the mayor to send to the provincial solicitor general, and to Public Safety Canada.

The requests are for all levels of government to “bring whatever they can bring to bear” to help see a peaceful and sustainable end to the demonstration by “significantly” increasing police enforcement capabilities, Sloly said.

Ontario’s Solicitor General Sylvia Jones issued a statement over the weekend saying that police — including a contingent of OPP officers sent by the province — “have full discretion and extensive existing legislative authority” to respond and manage the situation.

Federally, 275 RCMP officers have already been called in to assist, though the Canadian Armed Forces has yet to indicate they have any plans to become involved. Calling in the military is a move that has rarely been taken in the history of civilian demonstrations in this country.

Watson also suggested on Ottawa’s CTV Morning Live that he wants the prime minister to appoint a mediator in an effort to end the “Freedom Convoy” occupation in the city's downtown.

The mayor indicated he’s suggested to federal cabinet ministers that a mediator could be "an honest broker on both sides to try to find some common ground, if that's possible."

"Someone of great stature in our community and the country who can actually open doors and bring some peace and calm to the situation," Watson said. "That’s one option that I think the federal government should pursue, because right now we’re at a complete standoff."

Singh said Monday that he doesn’t agree with Watson’s suggestion, because in his view, the organizers of the convoy have “made it clear their intention is to overthrow the government.”

And here’s the scene on Parliament Hill, on the eleventh day of this section of Wellington becoming home to #FreedomConvoy2022 truckers and their supporters. #ottcity pic.twitter.com/RG5lySocyY — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) February 7, 2022

With files from CTV News Ottawa

More coming...