OTTAWA -- The federal government introduced a two-pronged bill Friday to implement 10 days of paid sick leave for federal workers as well as impose new criminal sanctions for threatening health-care workers.

The new legislation, Bill C-3, if passed would amend the Criminal Code of Canada to include new offences in instances where people intimidate health-care workers, impede access to medical facilities, or intimidate people accessing health services such as COVID-19 vaccinations or abortion procedures.

The changes are intended to make it illegal for anyone to deliberately make a health-care worker so afraid that they cannot do their job, or to intimidate someone from seeking medical help, with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

“These are designed to protect our health-care workers, doctors, nurses, and those who assist these health care professionals as well as those people who need access to health care. I will be honest, I'm disappointed to have to do this,” said Justice Minister David Lametti during a press conference.

“Even this week, COVID deniers were trying to stop children from receiving vaccinations. Imagine trying to stop a child from receiving a potentially life-saving vaccine,” Lametti said. “This type of behavior is abhorrent and it's unacceptable, particularly at a time when access to health care services is more critical than ever.”

The legislation also looks to update the Canada Labour Code to replace personal leave for illness or injury with 10 days of paid medical leave to workers in federally-regulated private sectors who do not currently have sick leave coverage.

“This new measure would apply to people who work in industries such as banking, telecommunications, broadcasting, and federal Crown corporations just to name a few… We want to see paid sick leave implemented across the country in all sectors because the cost of inaction is too great,” said Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan Jr. on Friday. “It's time to close the gap that the pandemic exposed in our social safety net.”

O’Regan said that workers should not have to face the choice of going to work sick, or being able to pay rent, though he was not able to say specifically how many federally-regulated private sector workers this law change will apply to.

“We will engage in consultations with federally regulated employers and workers to better understand the impact of these changes on their workplaces and local realities. We are taking a big step forward today, and we need to take that step together,” he said.

Both of these initiatives were 2021 federal election campaign commitments from the Liberals and were among four key priorities the government pledged they would act on and aim to see passed before the end of the year.

These new measures were sparked by anti-COVID-19 lockdown and anti-vaccination protests seen this summer, which were roundly condemned by political leaders of all stripes.

At the time, questions were raised over whether existing criminal penalties already prevent protesters from blocking essential services such as hospitals or from blocking people’s access to medical services.

Addressing this, Lametti said that the Criminal Code changes he’s proposing to go further than the general offences that protect people from intimidation, threats, violence, and obstruction.

“These amendments would give police and prosecutors additional tools to specifically protect our health-care workers and users,” he said. “Furthermore, they would provide a higher maximum sentence for intimidation of 10 years. The current sentence the general sentence, carries a maximum sentence of five years.”

More coming.