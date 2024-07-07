Popular weight-loss and diabetes medications linked to lower risk of some cancers, study finds

Woman dies at Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver
A woman attending the Rolling Stones concert at BC Place died Friday night, police confirmed.
GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy may help lower the risk of certain cancers, a new study suggests.
People who are overweight or obese have a higher risk of getting 13 types of cancer, and the risk increases the longer a person is overweight and the more excess weight they gain. About 40 per cent of new cancer diagnoses are associated with excess weight, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2021, there were about 170 new diagnoses for every 100,000 people, CDC data shows.
But a study published Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open found that people with type 2 diabetes who were being treated with a class of GLP-1 drugs were significantly less likely to be diagnosed with 10 of the 13 obesity-associated cancers than those who were taking insulin.
The risk was cut by more than half for gallbladder cancer, meningioma, pancreatic cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma, a kind of liver cancer. It was also significantly reduced for ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, multiple myeloma, esophageal cancer, endometrial cancer and kidney cancer.
Excess weight can cause changes in the body such as long-lasting inflammation and higher than normal levels of insulin, insulin-like growth factor and sex hormones that can cause cancer, according to the CDC. And GLP-1 medications interact with systems related to insulin production.
The new findings that link GLP-1 treatment to reduced risk of some cancers “compare favourably” with similar effects linked to intensive lifestyle intervention and metabolic-bariatric surgery that have been found in other trials, the study authors wrote.
However, the research found that GLP-1 treatment was not associated with a reduced risk of postmenopausal breast cancer, which CDC data shows is the most common type of cancer associated with obesity.
Risk was also not reduced for stomach cancer or thyroid cancer. In fact, other research has found that GLP-1s may interact with the body’s insulin production in ways that negatively affect the thyroid, and the study authors note that patients should be aware of potential thyroid-related risks that are included on the medication’s packaging.
The new study also found that the risk of cancer diagnosis for people with type 2 diabetes was not different among those who were treated with GLP-1s compared with those where were being treated with metformin. In fact, the risk of diagnosis with kidney cancer was higher among those using GLP-1s than those on metformin.
For this study, researchers from the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and the MetroHealth System analyzed more than a decade of medical records for nearly 1.7 million people with type 2 diabetes.
More information is needed about how reduced cancer risk may relate to the scale of weight loss, but the findings provide “preliminary evidence of the potential benefit of GLP-1RAs for cancer prevention in high-risk populations and support further preclinical and clinical studies,” the study authors wrote.
Multiple people have been shot by a group of teenagers with pellet guns at Woodbine Park, Toronto police say.
Investigators have determined that the deaths of four family members in Harrow in June were the result of intimate partner violence, with three dying from gunshot wounds and one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Japan has introduced a tourism tax for Mount Fuji, which has prompted some in Canada to wonder if our own tourist destinations like Niagara Falls and the Bay of Fundy could be potential options for our own tourism tax.
In the spring of 2023, a Parks Canada team strung electric fence along a section of the Trans Canada Highway from Lake Louise to the B.C.-Alberta boundary.
A Halifax man is completing his cross-country trip in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, with thousands of dollars raised for those living with heart disease.
More than a hundred workers with Ontario's main liquor retailer are in downtown Toronto today to raise awareness of their historic strike as it enters its second day.
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
Heat warnings have been issued across a large section of Alberta, including Calgary and Edmonton, as temperatures are expected to climb into the 30s.
Set atop a hill on the Italian island of Sicily, Agrigento is a heritage tourist’s paradise. But the aqueduct, and others built in modern times, are running so dry that small hotels and guesthouses in the city and nearby coast are being forced to turn tourists away.
Voting was underway in France on Sunday in pivotal runoff elections that could hand a historic victory to Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally and its inward-looking, anti-immigrant vision — or produce a hung parliament and political deadlock.
A dozen people were inside a movie set church the day Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza during a rehearsal for the Western film “Rust.”
The outer bands of Beryl brought rain and intensifying winds to Texas on Sunday as coastal residents boarded up windows, left beach towns under evacuation orders and braced for the tropical storm that forecasters expected to strengthen back into a hurricane before landfall.
Canada will be reassuring allies of its commitment to the western alliance as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travels to Washington, D.C., this week to take part in the NATO leaders' summit at a critical time for war-ravaged Ukraine.
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a measured tone when talking about Donald Trump during his first presidency, the Canadian leader has been a little more direct since. As we head closer to a U.S. election this fall, CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything Trudeau has said publicly about the presumptive Republican nominee.
The company producing Al’Fez Natural Tahini has issued a recall for its product, citing Salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
Oncologists say radioligand therapy, or RLT, is poised to become a new "pillar" of cancer care, alongside surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.
The crew of a NASA mission to Mars emerged from their craft after a yearlong voyage that never left Earth.
Discovering your phone was lost or stolen can be a stressful experience. Here are steps to help recover your device and protect your data.
Deep inside Earth is a solid metal ball that rotates independently of our spinning planet, like a top whirling around inside a bigger top, shrouded in mystery.
Jon Landau, an Oscar-winning producer who worked closely with director James Cameron on three of the biggest blockbusters of all time, 'Titanic' and two 'Avatar' films, has died. He was 63.
An injunction standing between the Revue Cinema and possible eviction has been extended to the fall, the group that operates the historic theatre in Toronto’s west end announced Friday.
Paying back student loans has always been a challenge, but at a time when housing and meals eat up a bigger slice of income than ever, making smart choices around loans and repayment is all too critical.
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) may face some hurdles in collecting the money loaned through COVID-19 pandemic relief programs, like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), according to a tax lawyer.
Though travelling by yourself can be scary and intimidating, there are some ways to make sure you’re safe and have a good time, says a solo travel and content creator from Ottawa.
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Across France and especially in Paris, hospitality is one of the industries that is most heavily reliant on immigrant workers.
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson and two of his former high school teammates were killed in an early morning car crash Saturday in Maryland, police and the team said.
After so many painful 12-yard setbacks, England embraced the shootout on Saturday as they beat Switzerland 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the semi-finals of Euro2024 and move to within a step of their first overseas final.
The Netherlands came from behind to beat Turkey 2-1 on Saturday and book its place in the European Championship semifinals.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
For the first time in years, car shoppers are having an easier time finding a deal as the auto industry bounces back from supply chain woes — and experts say the outlook could get even better.
Part of the experience of a NASCAR race is hearing the engine roar, the rumble of each car’s approach and the zip when it whizzes past at more than 150 mph.
A convict who escaped an Edmonton correctional service more than a month ago has been caught.
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
Adam finds out how a giant tortoise walking along a sidewalk is inspiring a woman visiting from Australia.
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
Lacey may look like just another pet chicken on Emily Carrington’s B.C. property. But she has a title her coop mates don’t: Guinness World Record holder.
Philip Kim, who competes as "B-Boy Phil Wizard," is set to make Canadian sports history this summer as the country's first-ever Olympic breaking athlete.
A new documentary filmed in Nova Scotia by marine biologist and veterinarian Dr. Chris Harvey Clark explores the increased number of white shark observations in Canadian waters.
A never-before-lived-in mansion in Whistler is on the market for $17.9 million – with the listing describing it as a 'steal for the international buyer' due to the current exchange rate, which puts the price in U.S. dollars at $13.1 million.
Heat warnings for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are expected to remain in effect until at least Tuesday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
In the spring of 2023, a Parks Canada team strung electric fence along a section of the Trans Canada Highway from Lake Louise to the B.C.-Alberta boundary.
The BC Maritime Employers Association says it is requesting urgent intervention by the Canada Industrial Relations Board to divert a looming strike by a union representing ship and dock foremen.
A male motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car on Saturday night, police say.
Two men are facing charges after a double stabbing in Courtice, Ont. early Sunday morning, which saw one victim airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
A woman is dead, and a man is in custody after a stabbing outside a school in Mississauga.
The City of Calgary is allowing outdoor pools to open under its new water-use rules but each facility has varying levels of preparation work to do before they can welcome back guests.
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Friday in Westboro.
An Ottawa man living in the city’s south-end says he’s struggling to get his walker through the front door of his apartment and wants the building’s owner to install an automatic door button.
Tens of thousands of households on Montreal's South Shore have been without electricity since Saturday night after a bus crashed into an electrical pylon.
The Quality Hotel & Suites Montreal East has a parking lot right outside the main entrance, so Vanessa Sabatini parked her red Jeep there overnight, assuming it would be safe.
A Montreal elementary school has been inadvertently flushing raw sewage into a nearby river for years, and the city, despite identifying the problem in 2021, is only now taking action to fix it.
U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that his poor performance in last week’s debate was a bad night but not evidence of a serious condition.
The largest multi-day outdoor music festival in Atlantic Canada has officially kicked-off, with some of the biggest names in country music visiting our region.
The Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a man allegedly fled a traffic stop in Middle Sackville, N.S., resulting in a crash which led to serious injuries on Saturday.
Brandon police were busy this weekend, arresting and charging three teenaged boys in two separate incidents.
Manitobans are increasingly worried about the cost of living and crime, and are becoming less confident in the justice system and public service, a poll commissioned by the provincial government suggests.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding 24-year-old Johnny Arragutainaq.
Three people are dead following a collision between a truck and a van on Highway 4 near Cochin, Sask. on Friday.
Coast2Coast Collector Car Auctions held their fourth annual car auction event Saturday.
Hogweed popping up in the area, a surprise from a WWE superstar, and Canada Day firework chaos round out the most-read stories of the week.
The pro-Palestinian encampment that's been on the University of Waterloo's campus for nearly two months is expected to be gone by Sunday evening.
Southwestern Ontario alpaca farmers are calling for more wool processing resources in the province.
The man who left hate comments on a murder victim’s online obituary has been sentenced.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
Many of the best slo-pitch players in Canada have been battling it out over three days this weekend in Dorchester, Ont.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested following a robbery investigation, according to Hanover police.
A driver has been taken to a trauma centre following a single-vehicle rollover in Elgin County.
More than a dozen LCBO workers gathered in front of the closed Collingwood store on First Street as the strike reached its third day.
The Irish-Canadian folk artist and Billy Ray Cyrus' youngest daughter take the stage Saturday night at the Mariposa Folk Festival.
The African Experience welcomed hundreds to the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library for a celebration of Black and African culture.
After earning awards for Canada's best pizza chef in Canada and top-five positions in competitions across North America, Dean Litster is in the running to be recognized on an international stage.
OPP have confirmed Highway 77 between Mersea Road 5 and Mersea Road 6 in Leamington has re-opened.
A killer whale calf whose struggle for survival captured international headlines when she became trapped in a Vancouver Island tidal lagoon earlier this year only to escape on her own has likely been spotted swimming further south along British Columbia's coast.
A litter of tiny kittens that were rescued in the aftermath of a wildfire on Vancouver Island last month are now recovering in foster care and will be up for adoption soon, the BC SPCA said in an update.
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
Mounties are urging the public to be vigilant following a suspected gang shooting in B.C.'s southern Interior that left a 40-year-old man injured this week.
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Roughly a month after announcing a $5.7 million deficit triggered by the federal government's new rules on international students, officials with Sault College say they believe they have a plan to balance the budget.
A new chemical spill into the St. Marys River by Algoma Steel earlier this week is under investigation by the Ministry of the Environment.
Ontario's police watchdog is seeking witnesses as it investigates a shooting involving police in Kenora that led to the death of a 57-year-old man.
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.
