BURNABY, B.C. -- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made a final push for votes in British Columbia by saying his party will fight for people no matter what happens during Monday's election.

The New Democrats remain on the offensive during a busy final day in the Lower Mainland, visiting ridings held by Liberals and Conservatives that the party is hoping to swing orange.

The latest opinion polling shows another minority government seems likely, but Singh remained steadfast he is running to be prime minister. He said Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole have teamed up in the past to make what he described as bad decisions for Canadians.

Singh said even if the election ultimately results in another minority government, the NDP will fight for people whether "it feels like Groundhog Day or not."

"I'm looking to make government work for you," Singh said at a stop in Burnaby with local candidates and a handful of supporters.

When asked what the key issue would be for Singh to support another party in a minority parliament, he responded he's focused on making sure billionaires pay their fair share when it comes to the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The party is optimistic it will grow the 24 seats it held in the House of Commons at dissolution.

He said the toughest ridings for the New Democrats have been in Ontario.

"Folks are used to the cynical arguments of the Liberals," Singh said, urging people not to buy into those ideas.

The NDP has a busy final day, with 7 stops in the metro Vancouver area. Jagmeet Singh is starting in rainy Burnaby-North, a riding the party first visited days after the election was called. Singh says he is standing with Lib turned NDP voters. “Trudeau has been all for show” pic.twitter.com/DJNZjTDwM8 — Annie Bergeron-Oliver (@AnnieClaireBO) September 19, 2021

John Horgan, the NDP premier of British Columbia, tweeted out support for Singh and Cowichan-Malahat-Langford incumbent Alistair MacGregor. But the premier has not appeared at an event with the NDP leader.

Campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic has been different. Singh said he certainly missed the energy of large rallies and meeting more people in person.

He said, however, he's certain his party was still able to connect with voters about their priorities: ending the housing crisis, environmental issues and Indigenous rights.

"We are stoked and excited," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2021.