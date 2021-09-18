TORONTO -- With just two days until election day, the Conservative Party won’t say whether they will require any candidates elected to be members of Parliament to be vaccinated before heading to sit in the House of Commons, in contrast to the positions of the Liberals, NDP, and Bloc Quebecois.

Throughout the campaign the Conservatives have refused to say how many of their candidates have been fully vaccinated, and now they also will not confirm whether they will be required to be vaccinated before taking their seats in Ottawa.

In a statement to CTVNews.ca when asked again, Conservative spokesperson Mathew Clancy offered the same message the party has been stating throughout this campaign, that: “vaccines are safe and effective, and we encourage every Canadian who is able to do so, to get vaccinated.”

Just days before calling the election, Trudeau announced that the federal government would be making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for federal public service workers as well as those in the federally regulated transportation sector.

While MPs wouldn’t fall under these rules, departmental staff would, as would administration staff in the House, Senate, and Library of Parliament. The policy, which is set to take effect in October, would also apply to any commercial air, interprovincial train and cruise ship passengers.

After dodging questions about how a Conservative government would approach vaccine mandates for federal workers and instead criticizing Trudeau for politicizing the issue, the party later stated that if elected the Conservatives would take an “alternative” approach to mandatory vaccines.

Specifically, the Conservatives would require unvaccinated Canadian passengers to present a recent negative test result or pass a rapid test before getting on a bus, train, plane, or ship. Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole would also require federal public servants who aren’t vaccinated to pass a daily rapid test.

Asked on Saturday at a stop in Kitchener, Ont., about the decision, O’Toole said that candidates and those campaigning for his party have been following health guidelines.

“We have a rule that everyone that is campaigning for us -- candidates, people going door-to-door -- have to use vaccines, and if someone is not fully vaccinated, they must use a daily rapid test and follow all of the public health guidance in the provinces they're in,” O’Toole told reporters.

O’Toole did not directly answer a question about how he plans to find out which of his candidates are vaccinated and which are not in order to follow through on his pledge to appoint a health minister who is fully vaccinated should the Conservatives form a government.

LIBERAL, NDP, BLOC ALL VACCINATED

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau—who has focused much of his campaign on the differing vaccination policies between his party and O’Toole’s—once again called out O’Toole for not saying how many of his nearly 338 candidates have received a full series of authorized COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday morning at an event in Aurora, Ont.

“He’s not worried about protecting those people who have stepped up and done the right thing,” Trudeau told reporters. “He's worried about protecting anti-vaxxers in his caucus.”

Aurora was one of the first locations where Trudeau encountered anti-vaccination protesters during this election campaign, and where he responded to their chants about “forced vaccination” with an ask to “please get vaccinated.” As the aggression ratcheted up over the last five weeks, that tone changed to calling them “anti-vaxxer mobs.”

Liberal spokesperson Alex Wellstead confirmed that all Liberal candidates are vaccinated, adding in a statement that: “By requiring all Liberal candidates to be vaccinated, we are ensuring that our caucus in the House of Commons leads by example when it comes to finishing the fight against COVID-19.”

As the parties have previously confirmed, all New Democrat and Bloc Quebecois candidates, and by extension any who are elected and Ottawa-bound, are fully vaccinated.

The NDP has proposed that if elected they would work to see the mandatory vaccine policy in place earlier and has suggested that should federal employees refuse to be vaccinated for reasons other than health, there could be disciplinary measures taken.

The Green Party has not responded to CTVNews.ca’s request for comment.

With files from CTV News’ Sarah Turnbull and Maggie Parkhill