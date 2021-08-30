OTTAWA -- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is recommitting to a crackdown on "ultrarich" tax dodgers.

At a campaign stop across the Rideau Canal from Parliament, Singh said he would zero in on tax evasion and close loopholes that benefit billionaires.

"We believe that the ultrarich should pay their fair share so we can invest in people," Singh said.

"(Liberal Leader) Justin Trudeau and Conservatives before him have let the super rich have a free ride. We want to put an end to that."

The New Democrats' plan to halt what he called the "free ride for the wealthy" ranges from tougher enforcement at the Canada Revenue Agency to enhancing corporate tax transparency and capping stock option gains that are taxed at a lower rate.

Singh said such measures could raise revenue to help pay for programs such as universal pharmacare and more affordable housing. He suggested that investing an additional $100 million in the CRA would lead to a return of up to $25 billion in taxes and revenue in one year.

He also spoke about cracking down on large companies that make profits in Canada but pay little to no taxes here.

"These are tens and tens of billions of dollars of revenue that we could increase that would help us pay for the programs that we need," he said.

In 2019, two reports from the CRA and the parliamentary budget officer found that Ottawa could be losing out on up to $51 billion in uncollected taxes each year due to illegal tax evasion and legal tax avoidance.

CRA data from earlier this summer showed its recent efforts to combat tax evasion by the super rich resulted in zero prosecutions or convictions.

The Liberals are also pledging to crack down on illicit tax schemes and launch a new ownership registry for numbered companies by 2025, while Conservatives have promised to reform the CRA and imbue Canada's taxpayer ombudsman with order-making authority.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2021.