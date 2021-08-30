OTTAWA -- The Conservative Party’s candidate for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour Troy Myers has agreed to withdraw his candidacy after the party learned of a “serious allegation” against him.

Myers published a statement on Facebook on Monday, stating that the allegation is false, but he has agreed to step down.

“Last night, false statements were made about me on social media. These statements about untoward behaviour and inappropriate contact are unequivocally false,” he said.

A statement from the party’s national campaign headquarters indicates that the party learned about the allegation Sunday evening and treated the sexual misconduct allegation seriously.

“As we treat allegations of sexual misconduct with the seriousness they deserve, the Conservative Party instructed Mr. Myers to withdraw his candidacy, and he agreed,” the statement reads.

On Sunday, a woman sent out a series of tweets detailing her interactions with Myers in 2019 at the Nova Scotia Library Association conference.

Myers said he has consulted legal counsel and will focus his attention now on fighting the “defamatory” statements.

“I express my profound appreciation to my family who have been with me throughout. This has been a difficult time for them. I intend to rigorously defend my reputation and our family’s good name,” he said.