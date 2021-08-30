WHITBY, ONT. -- I desperately wanted to write an article last week, but could not. Leaving politics was heartbreaking. It was a job that I truly loved, and one that allowed me to find purpose in service to the communities I care about.

So watching the election from the sidelines, while trying to analyze the latest policy, platform and commentary is not easy. I would much rather turn off the television, disconnect entirely and prioritize my mental health. Herein lies the challenge. How do I choose to ignore the challenging geopolitical situations in Canada and the world, when I know that I could offer some insight others may be looking for? I can’t. So this week, I am going to breathe deeply and write about my favourite topic - empathy.

When I left politics, I could not stop thinking about what could have been done differently to change the outcome? People asked, time and again, if the system is broken. I acknowledge that while some parts may require change and dismantling, I believe the primary element missing from our political discourse is empathy, and more importantly, the empathetic courage to do what is right, and not what is politically expedient.

That is why this election is bothering me. I do not believe it was the right thing to do. Canadians are frustrated and most are struggling. The price of everything is higher, we are in a fourth wave and international news is dismal. People are publicly yelling at babies for wearing masks and there are threats and discrimination on the campaign trail. The stability of a federal government, even a minority government, offers peace of mind and one less thing for us to think about. It provides a simple thread of consistency, which is desperately needed at this time of uncertainty. A minority government requires our elected officials to work together, and offer solutions for our problems. This is evident in the fact that we see crossover from various parties, in each other’s platforms - from housing to income for seniors to climate change and daycare. There are similarities in the platforms because they talked to each other, and some really good ideas were brought forward.

All that said, we are in an election and nothing is going to change that. But we can change the tone of this election by having the empathy needed to understand that most candidates want what is best for our country. We may not agree on the tactic, or even the processes they apply, but they do want the best.

We also need to understand that we are all in this together, domestically and globally. We are going to come out of this election and/or pandemic better than we were before, if we agree that we are human beings first, and then defined by some political affiliation later. If we can maintain our humanity throughout all of this we will all win, irrespective of the election results - and we all need a win right now.

Former member of Parliament Celina Caesar-Chavannes quit the Liberal caucus in 2019 to represent her Whitby, Ont. riding as an independent. She's a senior adviser and adjunct lecturer at Queen’s University.