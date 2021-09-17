Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says the federal campaign won't be an exercise in futility even if voters choose another minority government.

With just days to go before Monday's vote, polls suggest Trudeau's Liberals and Erin O'Toole's Conservatives are running neck-and-neck and that neither could land a majority mandate.

Speaking in the border city of Windsor, Ont., Trudeau says the policy debates Canadians have had over the past five weeks will underpin the next government's agenda.

Trudeau adds that voters may not see an election being necessary for a path out of the pandemic, but he says it's important to make a choice on Monday.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expressing concern about how the lack of on-campus voting will make it more difficult for post-secondary students to vote.

Singh says it is another reason why Trudeau shouldn't have called a pandemic election as he urged people to nonetheless get out and vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2021