SHERBROOKE, QUE. -- Jagmeet Singh is defending his party's environmental plan, as the New Democrat's campaign moves across Canada in a final push to get voters to the polls.

Singh has accused Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau throughout the campaign of giving large carbon emitters exemptions and letting them of the hook.

The NDP leader has positioned his party as the one most concerned about the environment.

The Liberal plan imposes a direct price on carbon polluting or requires provinces to have a cap-and-trade system.

Singh says the Liberals' strategy is not good enough to tackle the climate crisis, and he says the NPD will make the carbon tax more fair and roll back loopholes.

The NDP leader is travelling to Halifax and then Saskatoon later today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2021