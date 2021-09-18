TORONTO -- With the 2021 federal election just two days away, it is still a tight race between the Liberals and Conservatives, according to the latest polling data from Nanos Research.

The most recent Nanos Research's nightly tracking data, conducted for CTV News and the Globe and Mail and released on Saturday, shows the two leading parties are still jockeying for the top spot.

Polling shows the Liberals had a slight drop in support from 31.9 per cent to 31.3 per cent. The Conservatives saw a similar dip from 30.4 per cent to 29.2 per cent. The NDP are at 20.9 per cent, up from 20.3 per cent the previous day.

Bloc Quebecois also saw a slight increase, from 5.8 per cent, to 6.4 per cent. The Greens also saw a modest increase, going from 3.2 per cent to 3.9 per cent. The PPC saw a slight dip from 7.5 per cent to 7.3 per cent.

Of those polled, 8.6 per cent remain undecided.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau remains at the top for most preferred prime minister at 29.3 per cent. Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is at 25.5 per cent for preferred PM and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is at 20.9 per cent.

METHODOLOGY

A national random telephone survey (land-and cell-line sample using live agents) of 1,200 Canadians is conducted by Nanos Research throughout the campaign over a three-day period. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprising 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking, a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ±2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The respondent sample is stratified geographically and by gender. The data may be weighted by age according to data from the 2016 Canadian Census administered by Statistics Canada. Percentages reported may not add up to 100 due to rounding.