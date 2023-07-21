Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
William Majcher, 60, from Hong Kong, is accused of helping the Chinese government's efforts to "identify and intimidate an individual outside the scope of Canadian law."
"Mr. Majcher allegedly used his knowledge and his extensive network of contacts in Canada to obtain intelligence or services to benefit the People's Republic of China," said the RCMP in a statement issued Friday.
According to the RCMP, the charges follow an investigation from the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) launched in fall 2021 regarding his "suspicious activities."
Majcher appeared via videoconference at the Longueuil, Que. courthouse on Friday, after being arrested in Vancouver on Thursday night.
He has been charged with two counts under the rarely-used Security of Information Act: preparatory acts for the benefit of a foreign entity, and conspiracy.
In an interview with CTV News, RCMP inspector David Beaudoin said he could not talk about "the victim," but said this is a "serious event" for the RCMP.
"However, it's important to note that Mr. Majcher, the alleged infractions that we're currently bringing to the review of the court, occurred between 2014 and 2019. Mr. Majcher's employment with the RCMP ended in 2007."
"So we're talking about criminal behavior that occurred seven years after his employment with the RCMP. At this point, we do not have any indication of infiltration, or any other individuals within the RCMP or the Canadian government that might have been involved in this criminal activity."
Beaudoin, who is in charge of operations for INSET said the investigation originated with the RCMP's national security program and then was assigned to Montreal's INSET group.
"From that point on a team of investigators here took on the file and has managed to progress to the point where we were able to arrest Mr. Majcher last night in Vancouver, while he was visiting Canada," Beaudoin said.
"It is also important to underline that this is not the conclusion of the file. There are still possibilities that we might arrest and actually lay criminal charges against more people in the coming period," he said.
Pressed for more details on how the former Mountie allegedly used his intel and contacts to help China, Beaudoin said the RCMP will be presenting further details in court.
The allegations against the former Mountie have not been proven, and his next scheduled court date is July 25.
WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT FORMER RCMP OFFICER
A review of publicly-available information about this retired RCMP officer paints a colourful picture of Majcher's career, both during his time with the national police force and in the years that followed.
According to his LinkedIn profile, for several years Majcher has been the president and global head of recovery operations at an organization called Evaluate Monitor Investigate Deter Recover (EMIDR) LIMITED in Hong Kong.
The firm is described as using cyber technology to defend IT infrastructure "and where legally permitted, gather ALL forensic IT evidence to the point of origin of any cyber attack to support a lawful response."
Between 2013 and 2007 Majcher is listed as having worked at a series of companies overseas, doing work ranging from chairing an investment fund in Hong Kong to acting as an" international advisor to a senior member of [a] prominent family" in the middle east.
In a video of a 2014 address to a Hong Kong foreign correspondent's club, Majcher spoke about whistleblower protections, in the context of the Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, and WikiLeaks affair.
In it, Majcher talks about growing up in a "very typical Canadian middle-class family," graduating from Saint Mary's University in Halifax, and setting off to Europe to work his first job as a Eurobond trader in London.
"Within a year I was so good at it, I came back to Canada and joined the Royal Canadian Mounted Police," he said. "I actually as a young boy always wanted to be a Mountie… and I wanted some adventure and excitement in my life. I wasn’t motivated by the money."
During his more than two decades with the RCMP beginning in 1985, Majcher worked in contract policing and was involved with federal policing, specifically with experience in "covert" drug investigations and financial crime investigations.
While on the RCMP's Integrated Market Enforcement Team, Majcher was a key investigator in the case involving Martin Chambers, a B.C. lawyer who in 2003 was sentenced to 15 years in jail in the United States for laundering money for a purported drug trafficking cartel, as part of what was called the joint RCMP-FBI Bermuda Short sting.
He retired with the rank of inspector.
A page promoting Majcher as a public speaker bills him as being able to offer expertise on Chinese capital flows, financial crimes, the cyber threat in Asia and how to succeed as an entrepreneur "by following some tried and true principles learned from decades of conducting undercover operations."
CHARGES COME AMID FOCUS ON CHINA MEDDLING
Foreign interference and alleged attempts by China to meddle in Canadian affairs and elections has been an issue at the forefront of the conversation in federal politics for several months, with parties currently negotiating over calling a national public inquiry.
In a tweet, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said this case is an example of why an inquiry into foreign interference should go beyond election meddling or the "pollution" of online spaces by China or other hostile foreign powers.
Blanchet also indicated that talks were going in the right direction, towards a public inquiry launching, something he's been saying was imminent for a month.
Testifying at a House committee about the issue of foreign interference last month, RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme said that the federal police force has more than 100 files open regarding foreign interference investigations.
"The RCMP has a mandate to detect and disrupt foreign interference attempts. It investigates activities by individuals that pose a risk to Canadian institutions and the economy," said the RCMP on Thursday.
"Foreign actor interference is a priority for many law enforcement and intelligence agencies around the world. The use of these kinds of covert and unofficial operations in Canada by persons mandated by a foreign state is likely to undermine Canada's democratic and judicial processes and threaten Canada's sovereignty."
Beaudoin confirmed that the Majcher investigation is "not related" to anything related to past elections.
In an interview on CTV News Channel, former senior intelligence officer Michel Juneau-Katsuya said these charges are coming at an "opportune" time given the ongoing public conversation around foreign interference.
"It was about time that we have those historical charges laid against Canadian individuals who are helping foreign entities to intimidate people," said the former CSIS official. "We still need to see exactly what kind of evidence was collected against him."
Former national security analyst Stephanie Carvin said Majcher's arrest is significant because it is the first time a charge under the Security of Information Act has been made in relation to a case of alleged foreign interference, and echoed Juneau-Katsuya in noting the timing given the current pressures on the RCMP to combat foreign interference.
"It's really concerning that this is someone who, in their career, had access to classified information and seems to have been willing to use it for the purpose of aiding another state engaged in foreign interference allegedly," Carvin said.
"It really does go to show, you know, if the allegations here are true, that these are the kinds of means that intelligence officials not just from China, but other countries around the world use, in order to spy on Canadians or to engage in foreign interference."
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino thanked the RCMP for their "great work" in this case, in a brief comment on social media.
"Foreign interference threatens Canada’s security, prosperity and institutions - and our law enforcement agencies are stepping up their efforts to bring those responsible to justice," Mendicino said.
With files from CTV News Montreal and CTV News' Kevin Gallagher
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
Hybrid sittings are here to stay as House passes sweeping rule changes
The House of Commons will be continuing to sit in a hybrid fashion for the foreseeable future, after the majority of MPs voted to pass the Liberals' plan to make what started as a pandemic workaround, a permanent feature of how Parliament works.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
'Barbenheimer' arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double feature
After a feverish drumbeat propelled forward by a mushroom cloud of memes, the most anticipated day on the year's movie calendar finally arrived as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' -- two movie opposites brought together by cross-marketing fate -- landed in theaters.
Ontario family offering two years' rent in advance, can't find a home in the GTA
A Canadian family offering to pay rent for the next two years in advance can't find a place to live in a suburb north of Toronto. Adrian Ghobrial reports on the rental housing crisis that has demand soaring and prices skyrocketing.
Coyote attacks: What to do to prevent them and how to stay safe
Experts share tips on what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones amidst an uptick in coyote attacks across Canada.
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
Alleged human trafficking at Ont. camp for vulnerable children 'modern-day slavery:' OPP
Ontario's Solicitor General conveyed concern over "a failure of our justice system" after a convicted sex offender living at the same address as a camp for children on the autism spectrum and his wife, who owns the business, were charged in a human trafficking investigation.
U.S. judge sets May 2024 trial date for Donald Trump in documents case
A U.S. federal judge ordered Friday that the trial in the classified documents case that special counsel Jack Smith brought against former President Donald Trump begin in mid-May 2024.
Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here's what you can do
The death of a nine-year-old B.C. boy whose asthma was exacerbated by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and cardiac conditions, experts say.
Canada
-
Ontario family offering two years' rent in advance, can't find a home in the GTA
A Canadian family offering to pay rent for the next two years in advance can't find a place to live in a suburb north of Toronto. Adrian Ghobrial reports on the rental housing crisis that has demand soaring and prices skyrocketing.
-
Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here's what you can do
The death of a nine-year-old B.C. boy whose asthma was exacerbated by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and cardiac conditions, experts say.
-
Alleged human trafficking at Ont. camp for vulnerable children 'modern-day slavery:' OPP
Ontario's Solicitor General conveyed concern over "a failure of our justice system" after a convicted sex offender living at the same address as a camp for children on the autism spectrum and his wife, who owns the business, were charged in a human trafficking investigation.
-
71 homes, airport on evacuation alert due to Cranbrook, B.C., wildfire
A wildfire that's already more than 2,500 hectares in size is now threatening dozens more homes and an international airport near the city of Cranbrook, B.C.
-
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
-
West Nipissing firefighters rescue osprey, her chicks from burning nest atop hydro pole
Emergency crews got a surprise Thursday when they responded to a hydro pole fire in Lavigne, Ont. On top of the pole was an osprey and her two baby chicks, panicking because their nest was on fire.
World
-
Bodies of 4 Pakistanis who perished in massive migrant boat sinking in June off Greece brought home
The bodies of four Pakistanis who were among the hundreds who perished when a migrant vessel sank last month in one of the deadliest shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean Sea were brought home on Friday, officials said.
-
The Trump Organization and former fixer Michael Cohen settle his lawsuit over unpaid legal bills
Donald Trump's company and his former longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen have settled a lawsuit over Cohen's claims that he was unfairly stuck with big legal bills after getting entangled in investigations into the former president.
-
Russia arrests a hard-line nationalist who accused Putin of weakness in Ukraine
A prominent hard-line nationalist who accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of weakness and indecision in Ukraine was arrested Friday on charges of extremism.
-
Opposition parties disrupt India's Parliament for 2nd day to protest ethnic violence in northeast
Deadly ethnic clashes in India's northeast rocked the country's Parliament for a second straight day Friday, with the opposition blocking proceedings and demanding the sacking of the top elected official of Manipur state, where more than 130 people have been killed since early May.
-
Amsterdam wants ships to moor less, votes to move terminal out of city in latest hit to tourism
Amsterdam wants to move a cruise liner terminal out of the heart of the historic capital city as the latest step in its ongoing battle against pollution and hordes of tourists clogging its narrow, cobbled streets.
-
2 men killed in New Zealand shooting were co-workers of gunman, who had violent past
The two men gunned down at a New Zealand construction site had worked alongside the shooter, police said Friday, and court records showed man had been convicted of domestic violence for attacking a girlfriend.
Politics
-
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
-
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
-
Union local: New tentative deal reached in B.C. port worker's strike
The labour chaos at British Columbia’s ports between the union representing dock workers and employers appears to be calming again.
Health
-
Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here's what you can do
The death of a nine-year-old B.C. boy whose asthma was exacerbated by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and cardiac conditions, experts say.
-
Did you leave Canada for a surgery or medical procedure? We want to hear from you
If you recently left your province of residence or travelled abroad for a surgery or medical procedure due to long wait times in Canada, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Ontario regions face ambulance pressures; province won't release offload delay data
Several Ontario municipalities say their paramedic services are under immense pressure, with worrying stretches of times during which no ambulances are available to respond to calls -- but the province doesn't track the problem.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's how AI is shaping the online dating world
Technology expert Sinead Bovell gives a rundown of what the future of online dating looks like with AI and potential red flags to look out for with this technology advancement.
-
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies that are leading the development of artificial intelligence technology have agreed to meet a set of AI safeguards brokered by President Joe Biden's administration.
-
California Science Center starts complex process to display Space Shuttle Endeavour vertically
A highly technical process began Thursday in Los Angeles to put NASA's retired Space Shuttle Endeavour on permanent display in the vertical launch position complete with external tank and two solid rocket boosters.
Entertainment
-
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
-
Drake: new 'For All the Dogs' album may drop in 'a couple of weeks'
Hip-hop's top dog is readying a new album, and it could be here sooner than you think. Drake told a capacity-filled Barclays Center crowd in Brooklyn Thursday night that his upcoming project, 'For All the Dogs,' would drop in approximately 'a couple of weeks.'
-
AI is the wild card in Hollywood's strikes. Here's an explanation of its unsettling role
Artificial intelligence has surged to the forefront of Hollywood's labour fights. Standing alongside more traditional disputes over pay models, benefits and job protections, AI technology is the wild card in the contract breakdowns that have led actors and writers unions to go on strike.
Business
-
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
-
Prosecutors say FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is harassing a key witness at his upcoming trial
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is harassing a key witness against him at his upcoming trial by giving a newspaper personal things she wrote while she was the chief executive of his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm, prosecutors say.
-
Luxury real estate markets in Canada saw divergent performance in the first half of 2023: report
The performance of Canada’s major luxury real estate markets diverged in the first half of 2023, as some cities experienced a surge in momentum while activity waned in others, according to a new report from Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal Scrabble champion picks up $10,000 prize at Las Vegas tournament
A Montreal Scrabble player picked up the top $10,000 prize at a Las Vegas tournament after a 'ferocious' best-of-five series on Wednesday.'I was somewhat in a state of shock,' said 29-year-old Joshua Sokol, who picked up the title in game five. 'I just was trying to contain myself, and to just finish the game.'
-
Toronto TikTok creator exposes shocking examples of Canadian shrinkflation
Neal Chauhan, a Toronto-based TikTok creator, is using the app to shine a light on 'shrinkflation,' or the covert, cost-cutting measures used by manufacturers to deceive consumers into thinking they’re getting a better deal than they are.
-
Flooded with sightseers, Europe's iconic churches struggle to accommodate both worship and tourism
A recent Saturday evening Mass at Sagrada Familia parish had all the hallmarks of a neighbourhood worship service, from prayers for ill and deceased members to name-day wishes for two congregants in the pews.
Sports
-
Ricciardo makes his return at the Hungarian GP where Alonso won his first race
Daniel Ricciardo celebrates his unexpected return to Formula One at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where fellow veteran Fernando Alonso won his first race 20 years ago.
-
Lionel Messi set to make his Inter Miami debut in Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul
Lionel Messi will play his first game with Inter Miami Friday night when the team takes on Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match at his new home stadium. Team officials say all tickets — about 21,000, in a newly expanded stadium — have been sold, though thousands were available for resale on secondary markets Friday morning.
-
Canada looks for positives after 0-0 draw with Nigeria in Women's World Cup opener
Canada was left looking for positives Friday in the wake of a scoreless draw with Nigeria in its opening match at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Autos
-
Average new car price in Canada now tops $66K
At the height of the pandemic, many car dealerships had empty lots and customers waiting for orders as factories had to shut down due to supply chain issues and a shortage of microchips. Now, due to low inventory levels and a surge in demand, new and used car prices continue to rise.
-
Tesla recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles due to seat belt issue
Tesla is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly after being repaired.
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.