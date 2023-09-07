Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
His pitch to voters doesn’t come from personal experience.
Pierre Poilievre’s outreach to average Canadians struggling against inflation, seeking a decent paycheque from a steady job and owning an affordable abode are challenges the Conservative leader has never endured himself.
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau with his modest drama teacher resume, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Poilievre, who did little more than spend a couple years as a political staffer on Parliament Hill before becoming an MP.
That’s when the 25-year-old started his MP career earning a $150,000-plus salary in 2004 dollars, which has risen in tandem with inflation and been boosted by the Official Opposition Leader bonus to peak at $286,000 now.
That also handed him something ‘ordinary Canadians’ could never hope to dream of achieving by age 31 -- a locked-in, platinum-grade, government-guaranteed pension with extraordinary benefits waiting for him when he turns 55.
And there’s no small irony to see Poilievre leading the feel-your-pain charge to find affordable housing while living in relative luxury of the well-staffed Official Opposition Leader’s mansion courtesy of taxpayers.
Normally the Liberals might be tempted to make political hay out of the dichotomy between their rival’s coddled lifestyle and ordinary Canadian lives except their leader lives a parallel track of incredible privilege.
But I digress.
File photo of Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre in the House of Commons in Ottawa on June 14, 2006. (CP PHOTO/Tom Hanson)
Convention a 'golden opportunity' for Poilievre
While he doesn’t feel your pain, Poilievre has proven apt at communicating it. And he is stepping onto the stage of the Conservative convention this weekend as leader of a party in poll-boosted ascendency.
It’s an important three-day event for the year-old leader, particularly Poilievre’s nationally-televised speech Friday cheered on by the helpful endorsement of former Progressive Conservative leader Peter MacKay, to start sealing the prime ministerial deal with voters.
- A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
- Visit our opinion page for more editorials from this columnist and others
Polling has Poilievre closing in on majority government support IF an election were held today. But it’s summer when polling can be warped by cottage-getaway distractions. Besides, the next election is increasingly likely to be two long years away, thanks to an NDP lifeboat deal the sinking Liberals are determined to keep afloat. And the Liberals haven’t even begun their inevitable fearmongering campaign against Poilievre.
But convention attention is a golden opportunity for Poilievre to go beyond the blame game and hammering home the glasses-gone, buff-bodied, heavily-advertised family-man image of an electoral combatant ready for battle.
It’s a time to start putting some policy muscle on that political facelift.
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre (left) watches as Ontario Premier Doug Ford delivers remarks before the start of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival, on Saturday, August 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
What are his ideas?
While he excels at opposing all things Justin Trudeau, that’s a campaign for opposition leader. To make a serious run for prime minister, Poilievre needs to propose ideas that will fly with at least 40 per cent of voters.
Of course, it’s great fun to bash the Bank of Canada governor for boosting interest rates to tame inflation, pledge to axe the carbon tax and blame demon gatekeepers for every bureaucratic obstruction to throwing up affordable housing boom on every vacant lot.
But is this wannabe prime minister suggesting he’d interfere in monetary policy? Is he going to knock down the current government’s climate change plan without having one himself after this crazy summer? And how to unleash a house-building frenzy without protective bureaucrats when any rush to mass construction clearly requires adult supervision, as Ontario Premier Doug Ford so dangerously discovered in his greenbelt housing debacle.
So far, Poilievre seems disinclined to pivot policy in any direction, partly because his own MPs are worried their nominations to carry the Conservative banner into the next election will face the wrath of forces further right should party positions soften. I’m told it’s a fear regularly raised behind caucus doors.
But as Poilievre reigns over his first convention, there’s little doubt that the snivelling political operative who regularly called me 20 years ago to complain about negative coverage of then-boss Canadian Alliance leader Stockwell Day is grown up and ready for a prime-time showdown.
His annoying smugness and self-righteous snark are increasingly suppressed while that image of him as the briefcase-carrying high school nerd who bullies shoved into lockers is starting to fade.
Then there’s the refusal of his greatest asset to go away, that being the toxified brand of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
If he does indeed seek a fourth term, even the most cautious bookie would, under current circumstances, have to rate Poilievre the odds-on favourite to win the next election.
That would allow the 1999 winner of a Magna International’s “As Prime Minister I Would…” essay contest to fill in the blanks with a vision he should start articulating now.
That’s the bottom line.
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Bank of Canada may need to raise rates again, despite this week's hold: Macklem
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank may have to raise interest rates further, given inflation may stay high for some time.
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
A judge sentenced 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
Trapped U.S. explorer thanks authorities for saving his life in emotional video from Turkish cave
Rescuers from across Europe rushed to a cave in Turkiye on Thursday, launching an operation to save an American researcher who became trapped around 1,000 metres (3,000 feet) below the surface after suffering stomach bleeding.
Report finds plan to clean up demolition sites in Winnipeg not feasible
A new report says that a plan to bill Winnipeg property owners for cleanup costs following a fire may not be feasible.
Former British police officers admit sending racist messages about Meghan Markle
Five retired British police officers on Thursday admitted sending offensive and racist social media messages about Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and others.
Canadians share their experiences at the Burning Man festival
After torrential rain in Nevada left thousands stranded at this year’s Burning Man festival, a couple of Canadians who attended the event spoke with CTVNews.ca about what conditions were like on the ground. Although weather conditions may have led to some challenges, some festivalgoers said they also witnessed an unwavering sense of community.
Privatized health clinics see increase in patients fed up with wait times in public system
Desperate Canadians waiting for life-changing surgery are opting for private health-care as the crisis in Canada's public health system worsens.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
Bank of Canada may need to raise rates again, despite this week's hold: Macklem
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank may have to raise interest rates further, given inflation may stay high for some time.
Privatized health clinics see increase in patients fed up with wait times in public system
Desperate Canadians waiting for life-changing surgery are opting for private health-care as the crisis in Canada's public health system worsens.
Copper theft apparently damaged gas line before Prince George, B.C., explosion: RCMP
Investigators have found evidence a copper pipe theft damaged a natural gas line prior to the explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., last month.
'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial delves into social media from protest
The criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is expected to resume today with a deep dive into a mountain of social media evidence police amassed during the protest.
Report finds plan to clean up demolition sites in Winnipeg not feasible
A new report says that a plan to bill Winnipeg property owners for cleanup costs following a fire may not be feasible.
Canadian gov't launches public inquiry into foreign election interference, taps judge as commissioner
After months of deliberations, the federal government is launching a public inquiry into foreign election interference, and has found a judge to lead it.
Trapped U.S. explorer thanks authorities for saving his life in emotional video from Turkish cave
Rescuers from across Europe rushed to a cave in Turkiye on Thursday, launching an operation to save an American researcher who became trapped around 1,000 metres (3,000 feet) below the surface after suffering stomach bleeding.
Real human skull found in box donated to Arizona Goodwill
Employees of an Arizona Goodwill were shocked when they unboxed a human skull but police say there's no cause for alarm.
Police combing U.K. for ex-soldier held on terror charges who escaped prison strapped to delivery truck
A former British soldier awaiting trial on terror charges who appears to have escaped from a London prison by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery truck remained at large Thursday as police stepped up security checks across the United Kingdom amid concerns he may try to flee the country.
OPINION | Modernizing the monarchy still a challenge for King Charles, one year into his reign
During his first year on the throne, King Charles III has faced a number of challenges, and more appear to lie ahead, including connecting with a public that is facing its own set of obstacles. As royal commentator Afua Hagan writes, helping the public to find meaning in the monarchy will likely be a key theme over the next year of King Charles' reign.
Probe of Florida building collapse that killed 98 to be completed by June 2025, U.S. investigators say
The probe into the 2021 collapse of a beachfront condominium building that killed 98 people in South Florida should be completed by the fourth anniversary of the disaster, federal officials said Thursday.
Former British police officers admit sending racist messages about Meghan Markle
Five retired British police officers on Thursday admitted sending offensive and racist social media messages about Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and others.
Canadian gov't launches public inquiry into foreign election interference, taps judge as commissioner
After months of deliberations, the federal government is launching a public inquiry into foreign election interference, and has found a judge to lead it.
'Real concerns' around foreign interference impeding improvement of Canada-China relations: Trudeau
Canada-China relations are improving at a slower rate than expected due to 'real concerns' around foreign interference Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.
Beginning of blue wave or just a summer fling? Conservatives meet amid polling boost
The Conservative convention starts today in Quebec City, buoyed by successive polls showing the federal party's message on the cost of living and housing resonating among a wider, and younger, swath of Canadians.
Privatized health clinics see increase in patients fed up with wait times in public system
Desperate Canadians waiting for life-changing surgery are opting for private health-care as the crisis in Canada's public health system worsens.
96 E. coli cases linked to outbreak at Calgary daycares; 22 children in hospital: AHS
The number of children sickened by a massive E. coli outbreak at 11 Calgary-area daycares has nearly doubled.
Ontario government oversight of long-term care homes 'largely collapsed' during pandemic, ombudsman finds
Ontario’s ombudsman will release the findings of an investigation on Thursday into the government’s oversight of long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.K. is rejoining the European Union's science research program as post-Brexit relations thaw
Britain is rejoining the European Union's $100 billion science-sharing program Horizon Europe, the two sides announced Thursday, more than two years after the country's membership became a casualty of Brexit.
AI used to alter imagery or sounds in political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google
Google will soon require that political ads using artificial intelligence be accompanied by a prominent disclosure if imagery or sounds have being synthetically altered.
Japan launches rocket carrying X-ray telescope to explore origins of universe, lunar lander
Japan launched a rocket Thursday carrying an X-ray telescope that will explore the origins of the universe as well as a small lunar lander.
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
A judge sentenced 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
Canadians share their experiences at the Burning Man festival
After torrential rain in Nevada left thousands stranded at this year’s Burning Man festival, a couple of Canadians who attended the event spoke with CTVNews.ca about what conditions were like on the ground. Although weather conditions may have led to some challenges, some festivalgoers said they also witnessed an unwavering sense of community.
Drake announces highly anticipated 'For All the Dogs' album will arrive this month
Drake has finally announced a released date for his highly anticipated eighth studio album: 'For All the Dogs' will drop Sept. 22.
Indigo Books & Music CEO Peter Ruis resigns as leadership changes continue
Almost a year since he took on the top job, Indigo Books & Music Inc.'s chief executive is moving on.
Bank of Canada may need to raise rates again, despite this week's hold: Macklem
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank may have to raise interest rates further, given inflation may stay high for some time.
VIA Rail announces ramped up service in Ontario
Via Rail is increasing service in Ontario, returning the passenger railway to levels not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teacher's service dog joins classroom with students
The start of the new school year is in full swing and students and teachers are getting back into the groove of the new semester. One local teacher has a new sidekick in her classroom. Ms. Jadyn Means is a third-grade teacher in Broken Arrow. And her students this year, have a special classmate, Minnie.
New Brunswick farm's corn maze memorializes Canadian music legends
Every year, the Hunter Brothers Farm in Florenceville-Bristol, N.B., finds a way to connect their corn maze to their Canadian roots and this year is no exception.
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
French President Macron: 'There can't, obviously, be a Russian flag at the Paris Games'
French President Emmanuel Macron said the Russian flag has no place at next year's Paris Olympics because of the war crimes committed by Vladimir Putin's regime in Ukraine.
What happened when England's soccer great Gascoigne met Prince William in a shop? A cheeky kiss
For countless fans, giving the heir to the British throne a kiss on the cheek is not usually the done thing. But Paul Gascoigne, one of England's all-time soccer greats, was never one for protocol -- even during the heyday of his playing career three decades ago.
CFLPA initiates investigation into Elks-Stamps game amid air quality concerns
The CFL Players' Association says Occupational Health and Safety in Alberta is investigating the CFL's decision to play the Edmonton Elks-Calgary Stampeders game Monday despite smoky conditions in Calgary.
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached deal as contracts end next week: UAW chief
The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.