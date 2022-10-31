'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie expected to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry

OTTAWA -

The public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act during “Freedom Convoy” protests says it expects to call “Diagolon” founder Jeremy MacKenzie as a witness.

Public Order Emergency Commission lawyers expect to call the founder of the online group, which includes members that supported the convoy, to testify on Friday via videoconference.

MacKenzie's lawyer has made an application to the commission asking that he testify in the absence of the public and parties or under a publication ban.

MacKenzie is currently in a Saskatchewan prison and was denied release earlier this month after being arrested in Nova Scotia on a Canada-wide warrant.

He was charged with assault, pointing a firearm, mischief and using a restricted weapon in a careless manner after police received a report about an alleged assault near Viscount, Sask., in November 2021.

MacKenzie was also charged in Nova Scotia with 13 firearms offences in January, and with harassment and intimidation in March after an anti-mask protest outside the home of Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has also asked the RCMP to investigate MacKenzie after he talked about sexually assaulting Poilievre's wife, Anaida, during a livestream in September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2022.