Conservative leadership contenders cross swords on inflation, law and order
Candidates competing to lead the federal Conservatives squared off over immigration, inflation and the trucker convoy in the race's only French-language debate Wednesday night.
Asked how to curb illegal arrivals into Quebec at the unofficial border crossing at Roxham Road, Pierre Poilievre said he is "against illegal entries, but at the same time I am for immigration."
The Ottawa-area MP noted to the crowd of several hundred Tories gathered at a reception hall in Laval, Que., north of Montreal, that his wife came to Canada as a Venezuelan refugee.
Should he become prime minister, Poilievre pledged to reach agreements with provinces within 60 days to recognize professional qualifications.
Former Quebec premier Jean Charest stressed the need to renegotiate the Safe Third Country Agreement, which allows Canada to turn back potential refugees who show up at land ports of entry along the Canada-U.S. border.
The agreement says they must pursue their claims in the U.S., the country where they first arrived, but it only applies at official border crossings. Those entering at irregular crossings such as Roxham Road, near Hemmingford, Que., must be processed in Canada.
Charest also lamented "long" delays at the Immigration Department.
"You have to clean up the department to give a decisive boost," he said.
Patrick Brown, the mayor of Brampton, Ont., stressed a more "extended" immigration system, but said he is "against illegal immigration because it makes it more difficult to immigrate legally."
On inflation, Charest jabbed Poilievre for having stated during the English-language debate earlier this month he would fire the Bank of Canada governor if he were elected prime minister.
Poilievre accused Charest of tax increases in Quebec, earning boos from the Charest-friendly crowd.
Asked about organized crime in the province, Charest called it "ironic to hear Mr. Poilievre talk about law and order," citing his support for the illegal trucker blockade that shut down downtown Ottawa for weeks earlier this year. "Remember that," Charest said, drawing more boos from the raucous attendees.
"Remember the Charbonneau Commission?" Poilievre said later in the debate.
He was referring into an investigation into corruption in the province's construction industry that overlapped with Charest's time as Quebec Liberal leader.
"I remember that," Poilievre said.
The debate took place as a key deadline approaches. The six candidates have until June 3 to sign up supporters as party members eligible to vote in the leadership contest.
The winner will be announced Sept. 10 at an in-person gathering of party members at a convention centre in downtown Ottawa.
During the debate, Brown stressed winning "in urban areas," which he noted remains a challenge for Conservatives.
Brown has spent the race campaigning against a controversial secularism law in Quebec that prohibits some public servants in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols on the job, which he says is an affront to religious freedom.
Candidates took the stage after a language reform bill passed Quebec's legislature that critics say goes too far in protecting the French language by potentially denying the province's anglophones the ability to access services like health care in English.
Scott Aitchison, an MP from rural Ontario who's running, released a statement ahead of Wednesday's event pledging that a government led by him would work with Quebecers to see the new language bill and province's religious symbols law repealed.
He called Premier Francois Legault's language reform "divisive" and said the bill is "designed to exploit frustrations by discriminating against the English speaking minority in Quebec."
"Government policies that unite francophones and anglophones are what Canada needs. We cannot allow fear and anger to win in this country," Aitchison said.
Other candidates staked out positions on matters relevant to Quebecers and the party's membership in that province as well.
Brown, who is promising to fight Quebec's religious symbols law in court, said on Wednesday he would get rid of the country's existing firearms law and replace it with a new one that better balances protecting Canada's streets with respecting the rights of its citizens.
The Liberal government's approach to firearms, which includes a regulation banning so-called assault-style weapons, has been a source of frustration for Conservatives, many of whom represent gun owners.
Another rallying cry for Conservative leadership hopefuls Poilievre, Lewis and Roman Baber is to end all remaining COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.
Baber is the Independent Ontario MPP whose opposition to a provincial lockdown got him booted from Premier Doug Ford's caucus. His campaign announced Wednesday that he had won the support of Daniel Bulford, one of the leaders of the weeks-long convoy protest that jammed the streets of Ottawa in February.
The party currently holds 10 of the 78 seats in Quebec, while the governing Liberals have 35 and the Bloc Quebecois boast 32.
Since the Conservative Party of Canada formed in 2003, the most seats it has been able to hold has been 12 under former prime minister Stephen Harper.
Former Tory leader Erin O'Toole tried to change that during last year's federal election by making numerous campaign stops in Quebec and promising to enter into a new contract with the province that would better respect its areas of jurisdiction.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2022.
-- With files from Stephanie Taylor in Ottawa
