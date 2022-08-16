Committee set to hear testimony on alleged political interference in N.S. mass shooting

OTTAWA -

The House of Commons Public Safety and National Security Committee is set to meet today to discuss allegations of political interference in the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

Seven people are slated to appear before the committee on Tuesday, including Deputy Minister of Justice and Deputy Attorney General of Canada François Daigle, Nova Scotia RCMP Chief Supt. and lead investigator Darren Campbell, and Lia Scanlan, a strategic communications director.

Campbell and Scanlan have both made accusations of political interference in the investigation into the mass shooting, which left 22 people dead in April 2020. They say officials put pressure on police to release details about the gunman’s weapons, following the shooting, in an effort to push new gun legislation.

As part of the Mass Casualty Commission — an ongoing independent public inquiry created to examine the 13-hour rampage — documents were released showing Campbell had handwritten notes from a meeting with RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki in the days following the shooting that indicate Lucki had assured Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and the Prime Minister’s Office the RCMP would release information about the gunman’s firearms.

Blair and Lucki have both repeatedly denied pressuring the RCMP or interfering in the investigation. Lucki told the Public Safety and National Security Committee in July it was a ‘miscommunication’ during the meeting.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Rachel Aiello