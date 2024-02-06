Canadians shifting attention away from Ukraine, Conservative support waning: survey
As the war in Ukraine approaches the two-year mark, Canadians' attention is plunging, as is support among Conservative voters, according to a new Angus Reid survey.
Since Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and at key points over the course of the conflict, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed the Canadian government will be there to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for as long as it takes.
Though, it appears Canadians' backing of continued support for Ukraine is waning, with past Conservative voters driving a now-doubled sentiment among respondents that Canada is doing "too much" to assist.
According to an Angus Reid Institute survey of Canadians conducted last week, 25 per cent of those surveyed believe Canada is offering more than it should, up from 13 per cent who said the same in May 2022.
While support for Ukraine is on the decline among Canadians of all political affiliations, past Conservative ballot-casters are the most likely to say Canada should stay out of the war.
The number of Canadians who voted Conservative in the 2021 federal election who say Canada has done too much has risen from 19 to 43 per cent between May 2022 and now, the survey found.
Poilievre trade stance
Digging down further into the sentiment among Conservatives, the Angus Reid report notes that the growing resistance to supporting Ukraine among Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's base has "coincided with the questions and speculation surrounding the party, and leader's, official position on the war."
These questions have largely swirled as a result of Poilievre and his caucus rejecting a bill to implement the updated Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement, over carbon pricing wording concerns.
While Conservatives have asserted their opposition to the legislation is because they are taking a stance on the carbon tax and not because of any faltering resolve in their backing of Ukraine in the war, the Liberals have pounced on the position, accusing their opponents of appeasing Vladimir "Putin apologists."
The text of the modernized trade deal does include a broad commitment that both countries would bilaterally and internationally "promote carbon pricing and measures to mitigate carbon leakage risks," but the legislation to implement it — Bill C-57, the "Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement Implementation Act, 2023" — does not include any wording that would force either country to have a pollution pricing plan.
Moreover, Ukraine has had its own price on carbon for more than a decade, and officials have indicated the country is looking forward to working on further climate policies, in line with European Union membership requirements.
Angus Reid's latest data indicates that "on average" Canadians see the Conservatives voting against the trade deal revamp as a "net negative" for the country's international reputation and for trust in a potential future Conservative government to stand up for allied countries in the future.
"By a three-to-one ratio, Canadians believe the CPC vote against the Canada-Ukraine free trade agreement will have a more negative than positive effect on Canada's reputation on the world stage. Half of likely CPC voters believe there will be no effect at all," reads the report, published Tuesday.
On Monday, the Conservatives tried to pass an amendment to Bill C-57 seeking to send the bill back to the committee study stage to remove "all references to carbon pricing and carbon leakage." That effort failed with all other parties voting to reject the change and uphold the legislation as drafted.
War attention waning
There was a time where half of Canadians indicated they'd shown some support for Ukraine, whether on social media, with a flag in their window, making a donation or helping a refugee family. But, as the war persists and the death toll for soldiers and civilians continues to climb, Canadians' attention appears to be significantly waning across the political spectrum.
In May 2022, two-thirds of Canadians surveyed — 65 per cent — said they were closely following Russia-Ukraine developments, while less than half of those recently surveyed — 45 per cent — said they're keeping a close eye on related news now.
This fatigue does not appear to be transferring to Canadians' views on whether the war is winnable for Ukraine, with still 62 per cent of those surveyed indicating they believe the war will end with a Ukrainian victory.
What continued role Canada should be playing in helping Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia for that victory appears to be more of an open question.
What about Canadian aid?
Since the war began, Canada has provided more than $2 billion in military donations, and more than $500 million in humanitarian, development and security aid offerings. Two years since Angus Reid first asked, the percentage of Canadians who think the federal government is offering too much has doubled.
A majority of Canadians — 57 per cent — said they think Canada has already completely, or mostly, fulfilled its promises to Ukraine.
One-third of respondents said Canada should support Ukraine "as long as it takes," while 10 per cent believe our support should continue for just one more year. Another 20 per cent suggested that at this juncture, peace negotiations initiated by Ukraine would be best.
Just five per cent of Canadians surveyed said Canada should pull its backing now, while 30 per cent are uncertain on what this country's support should look like going forward.
Specifically on military help, Conservative supporters are the least enthusiastic about indefinite Canadian military assistance, according to the report, while the majority of Liberal voters think Canada should provide military aid "as long as it takes."
This past weekend, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was in Kyiv, and after the visit in a social media post Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for Canada's "unwavering support."
This weekend, I had the honour to return to Kyiv, Ukraine. My message to Ukrainians was simple: Canada stands with you, and we are not going anywhere. Thank-you for having me, @DmytroKuleba. pic.twitter.com/snbHRx2DCE— Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) February 4, 2024
METHODOLOGY: The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2024, among a representative randomized sample of 1,617 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- two percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freezing rain in Maritimes; incoming storm for Ontario, Quebec
Snow that buried the Maritimes turned into freezing rain on Tuesday, while an incoming storm system is threatening other parts of Canada.
Former Maple Leafs player shares statement after younger brother's death
A former player with the Toronto Maple Leafs has spoken out following the death of his younger brother.
King Charles: The royals who will step up in his absence
Here are brief details on the Royal Family, the rules of succession and who will step up in the king's absence:
developing Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.
Canadians shifting attention away from Ukraine, Conservative support waning: survey
As the war in Ukraine approaches the two-year mark, Canadians' attention is plunging, as is support among Conservative voters, according to a new Angus Reid survey.
One of the world's biggest atomic power plants used to have a staff of 12,000. Now only 3,000 run the facility
Security at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains fragile amid worrying recent staff cuts enacted by Russian authorities occupying the facility, which is one of the 10 biggest atomic power plants in the world, the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief said Tuesday.
Cannabis use linked to anxiety diagnoses, worsened anxiety disorders: Ontario study
Cannabis use may increase the risk of developing a new anxiety disorder or worsen existing anxiety, a large Ontario study suggests.
Ukrainian-born Miss Japan gives up her title after an article about her affair with a married man
The Ukrainian-born winner of this year's Miss Japan beauty pageant and the contest's organizers say she has renounced her title after a magazine published an article about her affair with a married man.
Nikki Haley requests Secret Service protection due to threats
Nikki Haley has applied for U.S. Secret Service protection because of threats she is facing as the only remaining GOP presidential candidate competing with former president Donald Trump for the party’s nomination, Haley’s campaign spokesperson confirmed to CNN.
Canada
-
Personal assistant was sexually and physically assaulted by boss, B.C. tribunal finds, awarding $100K for discrimination
A woman who was sexually harassed, assaulted and abused by her boss while working as a personal assistant has received the province's highest-ever award for this type of discrimination, according to B.C.'s Human Rights Tribunal.
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
-
Calgary receives notice of recall petition for Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has been targeted in a campaign that, if successful, could end her term in office.
-
Freezing rain in Maritimes; incoming storm for Ontario, Quebec
Snow that buried the Maritimes turned into freezing rain on Tuesday, while an incoming storm system is threatening other parts of Canada.
-
Police apologize for delays in sex assault case against former world junior hockey players
Police in London, Ont., have apologized to the victim of an alleged 2018 sexual assault for delays in the case against five former world junior hockey players.
-
Trans allies gather in Ottawa to protest visit by Alberta premier
A crowd of demonstrators gathered in Ottawa on Monday to protest a visit by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who last week announced several new policies restricting medical and social care options for transgender youth.
World
-
U.K. leader Rishi Sunak says King Charles III's cancer was caught early
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was 'shocked and sad' to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early.
-
Another ship in the Red Sea has been attacked by a suspected Yemen Houthi rebel drone
A ship traveling through the southern Red Sea was attacked by a suspected Yemen Houthi rebel drone early on Tuesday, authorities said, the latest assault in their campaign targeting vessels over Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
-
6 people wounded and 2 assailants shot dead during an attempt to attack a Turkish courthouse
Two people were shot dead while trying to attack a courthouse in Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkiye's interior minister said. The man and woman were killed during an "attempt to attack" a security checkpoint at the Caglayan courthouse at 11:46 a.m. local time.
-
One of the world's biggest atomic power plants used to have a staff of 12,000. Now only 3,000 run the facility
Security at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains fragile amid worrying recent staff cuts enacted by Russian authorities occupying the facility, which is one of the 10 biggest atomic power plants in the world, the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief said Tuesday.
-
Thai prosecutors say former Prime Minister Thaksin is being investigated for royal defamation
State prosecutors in Thailand said Tuesday they have revived an investigation into whether former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra almost nine years ago violated the law against defaming the monarch, a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
-
King Charles: The royals who will step up in his absence
Here are brief details on the Royal Family, the rules of succession and who will step up in the king's absence:
Politics
-
Canadians shifting attention away from Ukraine, Conservative support waning: survey
As the war in Ukraine approaches the two-year mark, Canadians' attention is plunging, as is support among Conservative voters, according to a new Angus Reid survey.
-
Nazi veteran Hunka was invited to Zelenskyy reception: PMO
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has confirmed, months after acrimony first arose over his House of Commons recognition, that Yaroslav Hunka—a veteran who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War—was also invited to a Toronto reception for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
-
Trudeau, Simon send wishes for quick recovery after King Charles cancer diagnosis
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined a chorus of well-wishers from Canada and around the world on Monday in wishing King Charles a speedy recovery after Buckingham Palace revealed the monarch has been diagnosed with cancer.
Health
-
Drugmakers deepen efforts to tap into booming market for obesity drugs
Several publicly listed companies are now targeting the next big blockbuster opportunity: the weight-loss drug market.
-
Sharing own story of suicidal ideation, health minister says more discussion needed on MAID for mental illness
Canada's health minister is asking Parliament to slow down on his government's plan to expand access to medically assisted death for people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness.
-
California could legalize psychedelic therapy after rejecting 'magic mushroom' decriminalization
A pair of California lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill on Tuesday to allow people 21 and older to consume psychedelic mushrooms under professional supervision as part of an agenda to tackle the state's mental health and substance use crises.
Sci-Tech
-
With 'superhuman' artificial intelligence looming, Canada needs law now: AI pioneer
Yoshua Bengio, dubbed a "godfather" of AI, told members of Parliament Monday that Ottawa should put a law in place immediately, even if that legislation is not perfect.
-
Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen says delaying Artemis II mission to 2025 right call
Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen says he agrees with NASA that a planned mission to the moon should be delayed until September 2025. Hansen says he and his NASA crewmates were happy that officials put off the Artemis II moon mission originally scheduled for this November.
-
Virgin Galactic grounded after a small part fell off vehicle during latest space tourism flight
Virgin Galactic is grounded after the company said a small part unintentionally detached from the mothership of its rocket-powered space plane on its latest space tourism flight.
Entertainment
-
Canadians celebrated at 66th Grammy Awards
The carefully choreographed Grammys sometimes offer up a few surprises. On Sunday, it was Celine Dion.
-
Ukrainian-born Miss Japan gives up her title after an article about her affair with a married man
The Ukrainian-born winner of this year's Miss Japan beauty pageant and the contest's organizers say she has renounced her title after a magazine published an article about her affair with a married man.
-
developing
developing Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.
Business
-
How Canada's grocery stores get you to spend more
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
-
World Cup to boost Toronto, Vancouver tourism, but how much is unclear
Toronto and Vancouver are set to get a tourism boost from the World Cup, but one expert says to be wary of rosy projections.
-
Air Canada CEO to appear at Commons committee over accessibility services
Lawmakers took Air Canada's CEO to task on Monday over "shocking" and "scandalous" failures to accommodate passengers living with disabilities.
Lifestyle
-
What infectious disease specialists say they would never do
Although it is sometimes impossible to avoid illness, some infectious disease specialists say there are certain things they do -- and don't do -- to keep healthy.
-
He decided to move to Italy with his husband. Then his ex-wife bought a home down the road
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
-
'I have been in shock for months': Winnipeg jewelry designer to show at New York Fashion Week
A Winnipeg jewelry designer whose pieces have landed at the Oscars and the Golden Globes will now see her designs grace the New York Fashion Week catwalk.
Sports
-
NFL's Roger Goodell dismisses claims of Taylor Swift-Super Bowl script
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell laughed off claims that the league had "scripted" the romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to allow the pop star to use the Super Bowl to bolster support for Joe Biden in the presidential election.
-
Messi says he 'feels much better' and hopeful of playing in Tokyo after PR disaster in Hong Kong
Look for Lionel Messi to play on Wednesday in Tokyo where Inter Miami meets Japanese club Vissel Kobe in a friendly. And don't look for another public relations disaster as happened on Sunday when Argentina's World Cup-winning captain sat on the bench for an entire match against a selection of players from the Hong Kong league, angering thousands of fans who demanded refunds.
-
U.S. labour official says Dartmouth basketball players are school employees, sets stage for union vote
A U.S. National Labour Relations Board regional official ruled on Monday that Dartmouth basketball players are employees of the school, clearing the way for an election that would create the first-ever labour union for NCAA athletes.
Autos
-
Lewis Hamilton says driving for Ferrari will be a 'childhood dream' come true
Driving for Ferrari next year will be a dream come true for Lewis Hamilton but the seven-time Formula One champion remains "100% committed" to Mercedes until then, he wrote Saturday.
-
Tesla ordered to pay US$1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California
A California judge on Friday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay US$1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory, multiple county district attorneys announced.
-
Dozens of drivers facing hefty repair bills after filling up at Guelph, Ont. gas station
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.