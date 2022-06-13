Canada should send Russian diplomats home, Ukrainian MP says

A Ukrainian member of parliament says Russian diplomats in Canada should be sent home.

“Russian diplomats have to be sent home,” Yevheniya Kravchuk told Evan Solomon on CTV News Channel’s Power Play Monday. Kravchuk is an MP with the governing Servant of the People Party.

Kravchuk also told Power Play she thinks “Russian diplomats are actually spies.”

Her remarks come as Global Affairs Canada fields backlash after an official attended a Russia Day party at the Russian Embassy in Ottawa. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly slammed the attendance.

“No Canadian representative should have attended the event hosted at the Russian embassy and no Canadian representative will attend this kind of event again,” Joly tweeted out Sunday.

Yevheniya Kravchuk talks about the Russia Day party in the video at the top of this article.