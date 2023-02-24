Canada sending four more battle tanks to Ukraine

OTTAWA -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that Canada is providing Ukraine with more weapons, which he says will help the country win on the battlefield against Russia.

Trudeau says Canada will donate four additional Leopard 2 main battle tanks to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, growing Canada's contribution to eight tanks in total.

Canada will also donate an armoured recovery vehicle and over 5,000 rounds of ammunition.

Trudeau committed to imposing more sanctions on people and businesses that are complicit in Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine.

On the one year anniversary of the invasion, Trudeau called Russian President Vladimir Putin a coward and weak, and reinforced that Canada is a friend of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters in a press conference on Friday that more weapons will allow his people to regain their territory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2023.