Politics

    • Canada sanctions Iranians accused of violently repressing women and girls

    Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is pictured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is pictured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    The Canadian government is imposing new sanctions on two Iranians it accuses of participating in the violent repression of women and girls in Iran.

    Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is making the announcement on International Women's Day.

    Joly says Iranian women and girls face an increasingly repressive environment where they risk injury or death for expressing themselves or demanding basic rights.

    Canada has now laid sanctions against 155 individuals and 87 entities since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in 2022.

    Amini died in police custody after being arrested, purportedly for wearing her hijab incorrectly.

    The chief executive of the capital city's transit system and a senior parliamentarian are both being added to the list for carrying out "increasingly repressive measures."

    Masoud Dorosti, the Tehran metro executive, enforces the country's mandatory hijab law on public transit, Joly's office said in a statement.

    Also facing sanction is Zohreh Elahian, a conservative politician who supports the death penalty for protesters involved in a movement called "Women, Life, Freedom."

    "These two individuals have used their positions of influence to call for or carry out increasingly repressive measures against women and girls in Iran," Joly's office said.

    Those on the sanctions list are barred from entering Canada and prohibited from doing any business with Canadians.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?

    Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News