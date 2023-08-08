Canada sanctions Iran's new national security chief, six drone executives
Canada is sanctioning Iran's new security chief, alongside six Iranians accused of destabilizing the Middle East and Ukraine.
Ali Akbar Ahmadian, a former commander of the navy division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, became chair of Iran's Supreme National Security Council in May.
Others facing new Canadian sanctions include executives in Iran's drone industry and aviation sector who are accused of helping sow chaos in Iran's neighbourhood and supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the new sanctions aim to keep Ottawa in line with European and American allies, so people facing sanctions don't see Canada as a safe haven for their assets.
This is the federal government's 13th round of sanctions against Iranian officials, which aim to prevent them from entering Canada and freeze any assets they hold in the country.
Critics have said it's impossible to tell whether Ottawa's sanctions are having their intended effect, with experts testifying in Parliament that Canada does a poor job of tracking its efforts.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2023.
