Canada's defence chief Gen. Eyre retiring after 40-year military career

Gen. Wayne Eyre is planning to retire as Canada's chief of the defence staff this summer, he said in a statement to military members Friday.

Eyre took on the role in an acting capacity in February 2021, when the Canadian Armed Forces was dealing with sexual misconduct scandals involving several senior leaders.

He was officially appointed Canada's defence chief in November that year.

The last three years have brought multiple crises and challenges and an "unrelenting demand" for military support, said Eyre, noting that he informed the government about his plans last summer and proposed a transition plan.

"I asked that a successor be identified as soon as possible in the new year to allow for an orderly and deliberate handover," he wrote, describing the procedure as a best practice commonly used by Canada's allies.

During his 40-year career, Eyre was deployed to Cyprus, Croatia, Bosnia and Afghanistan and led several domestic missions, including as commander of the army.

As defence chief he was tasked with leading efforts to change the culture of the Armed Forces after an independent review found it to be toxic and rife with sexual misconduct.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said Eyre "helped stabilize the Canadian Armed Forces during a period of turmoil and led the institution in responding to the many security crises and challenges facing our country and the world."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Defence Minister Bill Blair both also thanked Eyre for his service.

"His leadership both as chief of the defence staff and during his many years of service has been critical," Blair said. "In his many tours abroad and here at home, he has helped the Canadian Armed Forces navigate through some of the most challenging of circumstances."

The Prime Minister's Office said a selection process will begin to find his replacement and that Eyre will remain in the role for a transition period. No further details on that process were released Friday.

"Rest assured that my foot will not come off the gas until my last day as your CDS," Eyre said. "It has been, and continues to be, an honour to lead the Canadian Armed Forces."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2024.