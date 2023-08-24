Canada appoints a new ambassador to Ukraine

BREAKING | Canada appoints a new ambassador to Ukraine

Canada has named a new ambassador to Ukraine, seeing current envoy Larisa Galadza replaced by Natalka Cmoc. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced the change to one of Canada's key diplomatic posts on Thursday, Ukraine's Independence Day.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Canada's ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza (left to right) look on as they prepare to raise the flag over the Canadian embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine on Sunday, May 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CBC News/Pool/Murray Brewster

