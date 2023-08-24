Canada appoints a new ambassador to Ukraine

Canada has named a new ambassador to Ukraine, seeing current envoy Larisa Galadza replaced by Natalka Cmoc.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced the change to one of Canada's key diplomatic posts on Thursday, Ukraine's Independence Day.

"This critical relationship can only be made possible through diplomatic engagement on the ground and working side by side with our friends and allies. Canada’s relationship with Ukraine is ironclad," read the Global Affairs Canada statement.

The federal government said Cmoc is a "career expert on Ukraine with a wealth of experience," and will serve as Canada's "eyes and ears in Kyiv."

Joly thanked Galadza for her work over the last four years.

