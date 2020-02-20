OTTAWA -- The federal government says the British Columbia RCMP’s offer to move from their position on Wet’suwet’en territory to a nearby town is a "significant" step towards ending the ongoing blockades.

"These are opportunities to come to a peaceful resolution, which is what we've always aimed for," said Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, accompanied by Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett after meeting with the federal cabinet.

"The step that was made by the B.C. RCMP was significant, it reflects the professionalism of the police forces across the country. It is something we respect, we believe that is a significant step to ensuring that this situation resolves in very short order," Miller said

Earlier Thursday Blair told reporters that given the RCMP has met this condition of repositioning, he believes it's now time for the protesters to remove their barricades.

"The RCMP— I think in a very appropriate pursuit of less confrontation and in the goal of peacekeeping—have agreed to continue to serve the area but by locating their people in a nearby town, which is entirely their decision but I think the right one," Blair said, adding that he thinks this should bring the situation to a point where it can be resolved.

Protests and demonstrations have been ongoing across Canada in solidarity with the hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation who oppose the planned Coastal GasLink pipeline project to carry natural gas to the B.C. coast.

The nationwide response comes after the RCMP moved to enforce a court injunction earlier this month, against a blockade at an access road to the project's work site.

The chiefs had asked that the RCMP move off of their land before any further de-escalation talks with provincial and federal leaders could go forward.

Blair said that the B.C. RCMP have sent a letter to the hereditary chiefs offering to deploying their police officers from the nearby town of Houston, B.C.

“They are changing their profile on the property," Blair said, calling it a "sound operational decision" made by the RCMP.

"I'm hoping that… the condition that the people said was the reason for the barricades has now been met," Blair said. "I think now the circumstances are such that those barricades should come down… now it's time to move forward."

In an email, RCMP spokesperson Janelle Shoihet confirmed that Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan sent a letter on Wednesday to the hereditary chiefs and that in an internal letter to all B.C. RCMP employees she "outlined her appreciation for the professionalism displayed during the enforcement of the B.C. Supreme Court injunction and subsequent demonstrations."

According to Shoihet, Strachan said that the decision to "re-assess" their presence was an "important acknowledgement," and noted that the RCMP's presence has been viewed as "a barrier to further dialogue."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with his cabinet on Parliament Hill Thursday morning, with his minority Liberal government under pressure to resolve the situation as rail service continues to be impeded across much of the country due to the demonstrations.

On his way into the meeting Trudeau said the government is "working very hard to end the blockades," calling it once again "an unacceptable situation."

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh tweeted Thursday morning that with the RCMP "allowing discussions to happen," it is "now up to the PM to show some leadership."

The premiers have called for a meeting with Trudeau, as he and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland have been speaking separately with several provincial leaders, including B.C.'s John Horgan.

Bennett and her provincial counterpart in B.C. have offered to meet with hereditary chiefs in Smithers, B.C. to "address the urgent and longer term issues at hand" as early as Thursday. Other chiefs have travelled to Ontario too, to meet with First Nation communities that have set up solidarity blockades, cutting off a critical freight and passenger rail line.

Both Via Rail and CN Rail have announced temporary layoffs as a result of the suspension of service, and as tensions continue to fray in recent days there have been confrontations at blockades between the demonstrators and counter-protesters.

“We just hope that’s enough room to get on with the dialogue,” Bennett told reporters.

She and Miller restated Thursday afternoon that they are ready and able to jump on a plane to have further in-person discussions as soon as the chiefs would like.

In the House of Commons MPs are debating a motion from the Conservatives that calls on the House to "stand in solidarity with every elected band council on the Coastal GasLink route, the majority of hereditary chiefs, and the vast majority of the Wet’suwet’en people, who support the Coastal GasLink project, and condemn the radical activists who are exploiting divisions within the Wet’suwet’en community, holding the Canadian economy hostage, and threatening jobs and opportunities in Indigenous communities."

Without an imminent indication that the rail shutdown will end, federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said that she is looking at "practical" ways to support the Canadian farming community, whose livelihoods have been impacted by the inability to move products by rail.

More to come.