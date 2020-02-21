OTTAWA -- Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay stands by his comments applauding counter-protesters in Edmonton who dismantled a rail blockade just hours after it was erected.

"It was done in a very peaceful, respectful way and it was not done in any kind of a means to elevate. People who are Good Samaritans, good citizens see an opportunity to prevent a problem which having debris on a highway or a track is a problem," said MacKay in an interview on CTV’s Question Period airing Sunday.

It was one of the later blockades to join the cross-country movement in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in B.C. who are protesting the construction of a natural gas pipeline through their territory.

The leadership hopeful had tweeted out support for the individuals who shut it down saying "glad to see a couple Albertans with a pickup truck can do more for our economy in an afternoon than Justin Trudeau could do in four years."

After facing backlash that he was politicizing the issue and supporting vigilante justice, the tweet was deleted from his account and followed up with further clarification.