ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Who is Mark Carney, the former central banker running to be Liberal leader?

By Spencer Van Dyk

Published

CTV News political commentator Scott Reid says Mark Carney’s campaign is trying to show that he’s the frontrunner for Liberal leader.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.