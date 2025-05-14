ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

‘We have a clear mandate’: Carney says he’s not chasing floor-crossers from any party

By Rachel Aiello

Published

In his first interview since being elected Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney speaks about what sets his cabinet apart from former prime minister Trudeau's.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.