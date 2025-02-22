ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

U.S. governors push back against Trump’s 51st state threat, but are divided on tariffs

By Stephanie Ha

Published

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says no elected official he's spoken to knows what U.S. President Trump's actual plan for tariffs are. Judy Trinh has the latest.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.