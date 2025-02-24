ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Trump says U.S. ‘on time’ with tariffs against Canada, other countries

By Lynn Chaya

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with France's President Emmanuel Macron in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP) (Ludovic Marin/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.