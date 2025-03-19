ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Trump weighs in on federal election, would ‘rather deal with a Liberal than a Conservative’

By Stephanie Ha

Published

In this interview with Fox News, Donald Trump says he'd rather work with a Liberal than a Conservative.


















