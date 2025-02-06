ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Tourism minister won't see re-election, vies for Montreal municipal party leadership

By The Canadian Press

Published

Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez-Ferrada speaks to reporters before a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.